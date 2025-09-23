Lamine Yamal's father slams Ballon d'Or snub after Dembélé win
Table of Contents
|Photo: Instagram/lamineyamal
The 18-year-old winger, widely tipped as one of football's brightest stars, finished second in the Ballon d'Or race, losing out to Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé.
The Frenchman enjoyed a remarkable season, scoring 35 goals in 53 matches and firing PSG to a historic treble, including their first-ever Champions League trophy.
Despite Yamal's own stellar year - with 18 goals in 55 appearances as Barcelona lifted La Liga, the Spanish Supercopa and the Copa del Rey - the lack of European glory proved decisive.
Father Calls Outcome 'Moral Damage'
Speaking after the ceremony, Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, told El Chiringuito TV:
I think this is the biggest, I won't say theft, but moral damage done to a human being.Barcelona President Points to Champions League Factor
Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world by far, by a huge margin. Not because he is my son, but because there are no rivals.
Something very strange has happened here. Next year there will be a Spanish Ballon d'Or winner.
Barça president Joan Laporta admitted that Europe's biggest prize had swayed voters.
I think winning the Champions League had its weight.Yamal Makes History with Second Kopa Trophy
We were hopeful. We had Raphinha, Lamine and Pedri nominated, and in the end Lamine and Dembélé were finalists.
I'm convinced this will only motivate him. He's a winner with healthy ambition.
Whilst missing out on the Golden Ball, Yamal did become the first-ever two-time Kopa Trophy winner, awarded to the world's best player under 21.
Yamal said after the ceremony:
I need to keep working to win more awards in the future.His agent Jorge Mendes was equally bullish.
Lamine is going to win many Ballon d'Or awards.Barcelona have celebrated Ballon d'Or winners such as Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, and Rivaldo, and many believe Yamal could soon join that roll of honour.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Ousmane Dembélé's reps deny involvement in bizarre Ballon d'Or PR scandal
- Robert Lewandowski still haunted by 2020 Ballon d'Or snub
- Steven Gerrard says Michael Owen was better teenager than Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal
- Germany star likens Real Madrid to Donald Trump over Ballon d'Or fiasco
- Wesley Sneijder laments 2010 Ballon d'Or snub
Post a Comment