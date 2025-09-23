img
Home ballon dor barcelona la liga lamine yamal news

Lamine Yamal's father slams Ballon d'Or snub after Dembélé win

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Lamine Yamal's father slams Ballon d'Or snub after Dembele win
Photo: Instagram/lamineyamal
Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal may have created history at the 2025 Ballon d'Or gala in Paris, but his father insists the teenager was the victim of a great injustice.

The 18-year-old winger, widely tipped as one of football's brightest stars, finished second in the Ballon d'Or race, losing out to Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé.

The Frenchman enjoyed a remarkable season, scoring 35 goals in 53 matches and firing PSG to a historic treble, including their first-ever Champions League trophy.

Despite Yamal's own stellar year - with 18 goals in 55 appearances as Barcelona lifted La Liga, the Spanish Supercopa and the Copa del Rey - the lack of European glory proved decisive.

Father Calls Outcome 'Moral Damage'

Speaking after the ceremony, Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, told El Chiringuito TV:
I think this is the biggest, I won't say theft, but moral damage done to a human being.

Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world by far, by a huge margin. Not because he is my son, but because there are no rivals.

Something very strange has happened here. Next year there will be a Spanish Ballon d'Or winner.
Barcelona President Points to Champions League Factor

Barça president Joan Laporta admitted that Europe's biggest prize had swayed voters.
I think winning the Champions League had its weight.

We were hopeful. We had Raphinha, Lamine and Pedri nominated, and in the end Lamine and Dembélé were finalists.

I'm convinced this will only motivate him. He's a winner with healthy ambition.
Yamal Makes History with Second Kopa Trophy

Whilst missing out on the Golden Ball, Yamal did become the first-ever two-time Kopa Trophy winner, awarded to the world's best player under 21.

Yamal said after the ceremony:
I need to keep working to win more awards in the future.
His agent Jorge Mendes was equally bullish.
Lamine is going to win many Ballon d'Or awards.
Barcelona have celebrated Ballon d'Or winners such as Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, and Rivaldo, and many believe Yamal could soon join that roll of honour.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment