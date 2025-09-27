FIFA bans 7 Malaysia players and fines FAM over forged documents scandal
Forgery and Falsification Charges
FIFA confirmed on Friday that its Disciplinary Committee had punished FAM under Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which deals with forgery and falsification.
According to FIFA, FAM submitted doctored paperwork in order to make several foreign-born players eligible for Malaysia's national team.
The players involved are:
- Gabriel Felipe Arrocha
- Facundo Tomás Garcés
- Rodrigo Julián Holgado
- Imanol Javier Machuca
- João Vitor Brandão Figueiredo
- Jon Irazábal Iraurgui
- Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano
A complaint was lodged shortly after the game, triggering a FIFA investigation into their eligibility.
Heavy Punishments
After reviewing the evidence, FIFA imposed the following sanctions:
- FAM fined CHF 350,000 (£315,000 approx.)
- Each player fined CHF 2,000 (£1,800 approx.)
- All seven players suspended for 12 months from any football-related activity worldwide
Right to Appeal
FAM and the sanctioned players have been officially notified of the ruling.
They have 10 days to request a full written explanation of the decision, which would then be published on FIFA's legal website.
The sanctions remain subject to appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.
Serious Blow to Malaysian Football
The ruling is a major setback for Malaysian football, which had been hoping to make progress on the international stage with the help of naturalised players.
Instead, the scandal leaves the national side facing a year without several key squad members, whilst FAM grapples with the financial and reputational damage.
