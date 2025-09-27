FIFA bans 7 Malaysia players and fines FAM over forged documents scandal

Photo: Bernama

Forgery and Falsification Charges

Gabriel Felipe Arrocha

Facundo Tomás Garcés

Rodrigo Julián Holgado

Imanol Javier Machuca

João Vitor Brandão Figueiredo

Jon Irazábal Iraurgui

Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano

Heavy Punishments

FAM fined CHF 350,000 (£315,000 approx.)

Each player fined CHF 2,000 (£1,800 approx.)

All seven players suspended for 12 months from any football-related activity worldwide

Right to Appeal

Serious Blow to Malaysian Football

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and seven naturalised players have been hit with severe sanctions by FIFA after being found guilty of using falsified documents to field ineligible footballers during the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.FIFA confirmed on Friday that its Disciplinary Committee had punished FAM under Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which deals with forgery and falsification.According to FIFA, FAM submitted doctored paperwork in order to make several foreign-born players eligible for Malaysia's national team.The players involved are:All seven featured in Malaysia's Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam on 10 June 2025.A complaint was lodged shortly after the game, triggering a FIFA investigation into their eligibility.After reviewing the evidence, FIFA imposed the following sanctions:FIFA also confirmed the case has been referred to the FIFA Football Tribunal for a deeper review of the players' long-term eligibility to represent Malaysia.FAM and the sanctioned players have been officially notified of the ruling.They have 10 days to request a full written explanation of the decision, which would then be published on FIFA's legal website.The sanctions remain subject to appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.The ruling is a major setback for Malaysian football, which had been hoping to make progress on the international stage with the help of naturalised players.Instead, the scandal leaves the national side facing a year without several key squad members, whilst FAM grapples with the financial and reputational damage.