Police Rescue Victim, Arrest Suspects

Criminal Charges Expected

Russian international Andrei Mostovoy has narrowly escaped a shocking kidnapping attempt in St Petersburg, with police later detaining five suspects allegedly behind a series of abduction plots, including one targeting a prominent local businessman.According to Russian law enforcement officials, a masked gang tried to seize the Zenit St Petersburg midfielder outside an upscale grocery store last Thursday.Mostovoy, 27, reportedly managed to fight back and flee, before alerting police.Just two days later, the same group allegedly abducted businessman Sergei Selegen, founder of a local construction firm and son-in-law of State Duma lawmaker Vyacheslav Makarov.Selegen was reportedly handcuffed at gunpoint and ordered to transfer a ransom of 10 million rubles (£86,000).Investigators said Selegen was able to transfer a smaller sum - around 210,000 rubles (£2,600) - before authorities tracked the suspects' Toyota Land Cruiser and launched an operation to free him.Four people were arrested at the scene, whilst a fifth suspect was detained later on Monday.One detainee reportedly told police he thought the incident was a "birthday prank," whilst others claimed they had been recruited via an anonymous Telegram channel, lured by the promise of half the ransom.An Interior Ministry video later showed one suspect claiming the mastermind was "not from Russia," though authorities have yet to confirm that person's identity or whereabouts.Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed that the detained men now face serious criminal charges, including kidnapping, robbery, and attempted kidnapping.A court is expected to rule on their pre-trial detention in the coming days.Neither Mostovoy nor Zenit have publicly commented on the incident.Mostovoy, who has 20 caps for the Russian national team, has been a key player for Zenit, helping the club to multiple Russian Premier League titles in recent seasons.