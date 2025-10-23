John Terry admits managing Chelsea is his 'one last dream'
The former Chelsea captain, now 44, is widely regarded as one of the club's greatest-ever players, making 717 appearances and lifting every major honour during his time at Stamford Bridge. Only Ron Harris has represented Chelsea more times.
Terry's illustrious playing career saw him captain Chelsea to five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League, and the Europa League, working under managerial greats including José Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, and Antonio Conte.
'It's My One Last Dream'
Speaking on his official TikTok account, Terry said that while he doesn't know if the opportunity will ever come, managing Chelsea is the final milestone he longs to achieve.
I don't know if it ever happens to be honest. It is my one last dream I've got at the football club to achieve.Terry, who retired in 2018 after a short spell at Aston Villa, went on to serve as assistant manager under Dean Smith between 2018 and 2021, helping the club achieve promotion to the Premier League.
I've done everything at Chelsea and, for me now, the one thing that is missing is being manager of the football club. That's why I went into coaching after I finished, because my dream was to go out and learn my trade a little bit.
'I'd Want Great Coaches Around Me'
Despite his coaching experience, Terry confessed that his true strength lies in leadership rather than hands-on coaching - much like his playing days as Chelsea's long-time captain.
I never saw myself as an unbelievable coach, but I would get better coaches around me and then I'd like to lead like I did, the dressing room and the team.Still, Terry admits that the path to managing a top Premier League side is tough without the right managerial experience.
That's what I have done for 22 years at the club, so I know I'll be good at it.
Will I get the chance? I am not sure without doing all the other bits but when keeping keep telling me, you've got no experience, it's difficult to fathom.Chelsea's Captain, Leader, Legend
Terry's connection to Chelsea remains deep-rooted - from his youth academy days to captaining the side to European glory.
Whilst his former team-mate Frank Lampard has twice taken charge of the Blues, Terry is still waiting for his own opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his mentors.
For now, the former England skipper remains patient, holding onto the hope that one day he might return to Stamford Bridge - this time, not in blue on the pitch, but in the technical area.
