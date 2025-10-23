John Terry admits managing Chelsea is his 'one last dream'

Photo: Getty Images

'It's My One Last Dream'

I don't know if it ever happens to be honest. It is my one last dream I've got at the football club to achieve.



I've done everything at Chelsea and, for me now, the one thing that is missing is being manager of the football club. That's why I went into coaching after I finished, because my dream was to go out and learn my trade a little bit.

'I'd Want Great Coaches Around Me'

I never saw myself as an unbelievable coach, but I would get better coaches around me and then I'd like to lead like I did, the dressing room and the team.



That's what I have done for 22 years at the club, so I know I'll be good at it.

Will I get the chance? I am not sure without doing all the other bits but when keeping keep telling me, you've got no experience, it's difficult to fathom.

Chelsea's Captain, Leader, Legend

