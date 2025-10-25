Lee Bowyer: Leeds team were 'seconds from death' in 1998 plane explosion

Photo: Getty Images

I can remember the firemen telling us at the time that if we'd have been in the air for another 30 seconds, to a minute, the plane would have blown.



I'm sitting one seat back from the escape doors, so I'm basically overlooking the wing, and the engine on my side just blew up.



You watch the movies, and when something like that happens, the plane blows up, doesn't it? So, I'm looking at it, and I was just thinking, "Well, that's it. It's just going to blow up and time's up."



But, luckily enough for us, the pilot was unbelievable. He did an amazing job and somehow got us back down.

'If We'd Been in the Air a Minute Longer, It Would've Blown'

Usually, when you're in that kind of situation, you're supposed to carry on with your take-off, circle round and re-land back on the runway.



But the pilot was able to bring the plane straight back down without having to do any of that, because of the size of the runway.



Had he not been able to, that would've been it. It would've blown up.

Mortality Hits Home

I'm usually laid back and don't worry about things. But from that moment I kind of thought we're not in control of our own lives, fully.



When your time is up, that's it. It's a sad thing to think about but that's what I've believed ever since that day.

I was back on a plane almost immediately because I'd rather get to somewhere like Portsmouth in an hour rather than five or six.



But I remember David Batty refusing to fly and a few of the lads choosing to drive down to games with him.

A Career That Continued Beyond the Scare

We didn't get anything in terms of compensation, or anything like that, although to be honest, just to still be breathing was compensation enough.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here