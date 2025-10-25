Lee Bowyer: Leeds team were 'seconds from death' in 1998 plane explosion
The then 21-year-old midfielder was travelling with his Leeds team-mates, coaching staff, and club directors following a fixture at West Ham United when one of the plane's engines blew up shortly after take-off from Stansted Airport.
Speaking about the ordeal at the Ladbrokes' launch of "Ladisfaction," Bowyer described how quick-thinking pilot Captain John Hackett became the hero of the night, managing to bring the aircraft safely back to the runway - despite one of the wings being engulfed in flames.
I can remember the firemen telling us at the time that if we'd have been in the air for another 30 seconds, to a minute, the plane would have blown.'If We'd Been in the Air a Minute Longer, It Would've Blown'
I'm sitting one seat back from the escape doors, so I'm basically overlooking the wing, and the engine on my side just blew up.
You watch the movies, and when something like that happens, the plane blows up, doesn't it? So, I'm looking at it, and I was just thinking, "Well, that's it. It's just going to blow up and time's up."
But, luckily enough for us, the pilot was unbelievable. He did an amazing job and somehow got us back down.
Instead of following normal emergency protocol, Captain Hackett made an immediate return to the runway.
That decision, according to Bowyer, saved all 44 passengers and crew on board.
Usually, when you're in that kind of situation, you're supposed to carry on with your take-off, circle round and re-land back on the runway.Mortality Hits Home
But the pilot was able to bring the plane straight back down without having to do any of that, because of the size of the runway.
Had he not been able to, that would've been it. It would've blown up.
Bowyer admitted that the near-death experience changed his perspective on life forever.
I'm usually laid back and don't worry about things. But from that moment I kind of thought we're not in control of our own lives, fully.Whilst Bowyer was back flying soon after the incident, some of his team-mates were not so keen.
When your time is up, that's it. It's a sad thing to think about but that's what I've believed ever since that day.
I was back on a plane almost immediately because I'd rather get to somewhere like Portsmouth in an hour rather than five or six.A Career That Continued Beyond the Scare
But I remember David Batty refusing to fly and a few of the lads choosing to drive down to games with him.
Reflecting on the 1998 scare, Bowyer said simply surviving was reward enough.
We didn't get anything in terms of compensation, or anything like that, although to be honest, just to still be breathing was compensation enough.Bowyer went on to make over 200 appearances for Leeds, before later spells with West Ham United, Newcastle United, Birmingham City, and Ipswich Town.
After hanging up his boots, he turned to management - notably guiding Charlton Athletic to promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in 2019.
