Mario Balotelli finally explains infamous women's prison incident

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Photo: Getty Images

'It Was Just a Prank'

Physically we recognised him, but that is not enough, so we proceeded with official procedure.



At the end, they both appeared a bit frightened. They said they saw the gate opened and never imagined they would need a special permit to visit the prison.



The two were particularly intrigued by the fact that it was a women's prison.



Balotelli has apologised. He spoke in a low voice; he was a little embarrassed.

It was blown out of proportion because, unknowingly, it was a women's prison, not a men's prison.



We went in to pull a prank, but we didn't know anything about it.

Life After the Headlines

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here