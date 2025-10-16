Mario Balotelli finally explains infamous women's prison incident
Balotelli, now 35, was one of football's most unpredictable characters during his peak years, combining world-class talent with a knack for off-the-field controversy.
The Italian striker, who earned 36 caps for the national team, enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at City, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Community Shield, and famously assisting Sergio Agüero's title-winning goal in 2012.
But beyond his footballing achievements, Balotelli became as well-known for his antics as for his goals - from setting off fireworks in his bathroom to being accused of sneaking into a women's prison without permission.
'It Was Just a Prank'
Back in October 2011, reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed Balotelli and his brother Enock had entered the grounds of a women's correctional facility in Brescia, northern Italy.
The pair were questioned by prison officers before being released around half an hour later.
At the time, a prison official told reporters:
Physically we recognised him, but that is not enough, so we proceeded with official procedure.Now, 14 years later, Balotelli has finally spoken publicly about what really happened.
At the end, they both appeared a bit frightened. They said they saw the gate opened and never imagined they would need a special permit to visit the prison.
The two were particularly intrigued by the fact that it was a women's prison.
Balotelli has apologised. He spoke in a low voice; he was a little embarrassed.
It was blown out of proportion because, unknowingly, it was a women's prison, not a men's prison.Balotelli described the incident as one of the funniest moments of his colourful career.
We went in to pull a prank, but we didn't know anything about it.
Life After the Headlines
Balotelli's career has since taken him across Europe, with spells at Liverpool, Nice, Olympique Marseille, Monza, and most recently Genoa, where he played during the 2024/25 campaign.
The forward is currently a free agent, though he has expressed a desire to continue playing.
