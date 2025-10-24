Dietmar Hamann compares Nick Woltemade to Peter Crouch
Since arriving on Tyneside in the summer, the 6ft 6in striker has scored four goals in his first five Premier League appearances, adding another in cup competition to take his tally to five in nine matches across all fronts.
Under Eddie Howe, the 22-year-old has quickly become a focal point in attack, combining technical ability with raw power and a physical presence that's proving difficult for Premier League defenders to handle.
'He's Quicker than Crouchy'
Speaking to ESports News UK, Hamann praised Woltemade's rise and composure, comparing his development and playing style to that of Crouch, who remains one of the Premier League's most iconic target men.
Nick Woltemade is probably a bit quicker than Crouchy and very hard to play against thanks to his height.From Stuttgart to St James' Park
He flicks balls on and is probably a better header of the ball than Crouch.
He has the world at his feet.
Woltemade's rise has been meteoric.
After struggling to establish himself at Werder Bremen, the forward enjoyed a breakout spell at VfB Stuttgart, forcing his way from third-choice to first-choice striker within months.
He was in the third tier just two or three years ago, got promoted, went back to Werder Bremen, found it hard there, then had six great months.His form earned him a big-money £70 million transfer to Newcastle, where he has instantly adapted to Premier League football.
He wasn't selected for the Champions League squad by Stuttgart last season, he really came up and went from strength to strength within a short space of time, from third-choice striker to number one within weeks. He's the number one striker for Germany at the moment.
So a lot has happened to him in the last 18 months, but as I said, he takes it in his stride.
Despite his imposing frame, Woltemade isn't a traditional target man.
Whilst Peter Crouch - standing at 6ft 7in - was known for his dominant aerial ability, scoring a record 47 headed goals in the Premier League, Woltemade's game blends technique, vision, and close control.
