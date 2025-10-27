Post-match El Clásico brawl erupts after Lamine Yamal's pre-match 'robbery' comments
|Photo: Getty Images
The flashpoint came after Lamine Yamal's pre-match remarks, in which the 17-year-old Barcelona star accused Madrid of "robbing teams."
The comments added plenty of spice to the encounter, and it showed once the final whistle blew.
Madrid's Dani Carvajal and Thibaut Courtois confronted Yamal immediately after the match, with the Spain team-mates seen exchanging heated words.
Vinícius Júnior also became involved, squaring up to Raphinha as tempers boiled over.
Tensions Boil Over After Pedri's Red Card
The trouble began late on when Pedri was sent off for a second yellow card after fouling Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Players and staff from both benches poured onto the pitch, with referee César Soto Grado forced to issue multiple bookings in an attempt to restore order.
When the final whistle sounded moments later, all control was lost.
Courtois had to be restrained by team-mates after shouting at Yamal, whilst Vinícius clashed with Barcelona's Alejandro Balde.
Madrid boss Xabi Alonso sprinted onto the field to pull his players away from the melee, with security staff and police stepping in to separate both sides.
Carvajal's Warning to Yamal
Video footage shows Carvajal gesturing toward Yamal, appearing to tell the teenager he had been "talking too much" - a direct reference to his pre-match comments.
Courtois also made his frustrations clear, whilst Vinícius' fiery temperament nearly reignited the scuffle as he re-emerged from the tunnel to confront Barcelona's players.
Spain boss Luis de la Fuente will no doubt be concerned, with Carvajal and Yamal both expected to feature for the national team next month.
🚨 #ULTIMAHORA Carvajal reprime a Lamine Yamal por hablar mucho y casi se enganchan Vinicius y el jugador del Barça. pic.twitter.com/G9M4sNN7D6— Defensacentral.com (@defcentral) October 26, 2025
Their relationship could become an unwanted distraction for La Roja ahead of Euro 2026 qualifiers.
Mbappé and Bellingham Fire Madrid to Victory
Before the drama, the match itself lived up to its billing.
Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring for Madrid in the 22nd minute, before Fermín López equalised for Barcelona five minutes later.
But it was Jude Bellingham who proved decisive again, sweeping home from close range after Éder Militão nodded the ball back across goal.
The result moves Madrid five points clear at the top of La Liga and extends their unbeaten run in El Clásico to five matches.
A Rivalry Rekindled
The scenes at the Bernabéu evoked memories of the fierce clashes from the José Mourinho vs Pep Guardiola era, when El Clásico often spilled beyond football.
With tempers still hot and both clubs set to meet again later this season, Spanish football looks set for another explosive chapter in one of sport's greatest rivalries.
