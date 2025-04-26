Referee's emotional breakdown throws Copa del Rey final into turmoil

Referee Breaks Down Over Media Attacks

When your son goes to school and is told his father is a "thief" and comes home crying, it's a real pain.



What I do is try to educate my son to tell him that his father is honest, that he makes mistakes like any other athlete.



The day I leave here, I want my son to be proud of what his father was and what refereeing is, which has given us so many values.

The 2025 Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Barcelona has been plunged into unprecedented chaos before a ball has even been kicked.In an extraordinary turn of events, a highly emotional press conference involving the match officials sent shockwaves through Spanish football.Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea broke down in tears just 24 hours before the final, speaking about the consequences of attack videos fromAs has become usual in recent seasons,released a pre-match compilation of perceived refereeing mistakes in previous games where said official has been in charge of Madrid games.In the initial press conference, Burgos Bengoetxea and his assistants discussed potential strike action over thevideos, but it was the final question that provoked the most surprising response.A journalist asked if the videos impact children wanting to be referees, and Burgos Bengoetxea began crying during his response.

❗️ De Burgos Bengoetxea rompe a llorar en la rueda de prensa previa a la final de Copa: "Cuando un hijo tuyo va al colegio y hay niños que le dicen que su padre es un ladrón y llega a casa llorando eso es muy jodido" pic.twitter.com/HEcHSTKVxF — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) April 25, 2025

Real Madrid Respond with Fury

A Crisis Rooted in Deeper Issues

Final Will Go Ahead – But Tensions Are Sky-High

