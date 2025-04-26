Referee's emotional breakdown throws Copa del Rey final into turmoil
In an extraordinary turn of events, a highly emotional press conference involving the match officials sent shockwaves through Spanish football.
Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea broke down in tears just 24 hours before the final, speaking about the consequences of attack videos from Real Madrid TV (RMTV).
As has become usual in recent seasons, RMTV released a pre-match compilation of perceived refereeing mistakes in previous games where said official has been in charge of Madrid games.
Referee Breaks Down Over Media Attacks
In the initial press conference, Burgos Bengoetxea and his assistants discussed potential strike action over the RMTV videos, but it was the final question that provoked the most surprising response.
A journalist asked if the videos impact children wanting to be referees, and Burgos Bengoetxea began crying during his response.
When your son goes to school and is told his father is a "thief" and comes home crying, it's a real pain.
What I do is try to educate my son to tell him that his father is honest, that he makes mistakes like any other athlete.
The day I leave here, I want my son to be proud of what his father was and what refereeing is, which has given us so many values.
RMTV's regular release of attack videos has become a major point of contention, with accusations that such content fuels online abuse and even real-world assaults against grassroots referees across Spain.
❗️ De Burgos Bengoetxea rompe a llorar en la rueda de prensa previa a la final de Copa: "Cuando un hijo tuyo va al colegio y hay niños que le dicen que su padre es un ladrón y llega a casa llorando eso es muy jodido" pic.twitter.com/HEcHSTKVxF— Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) April 25, 2025
Real Madrid Respond with Fury
Madrid reacted immediately, branding the referees' statements "unacceptable" and accusing them of displaying "clear and manifest hostility" towards the Madrid giants.
Los Blancos went even further by cancelling their own pre-match press conference, and rumours quickly spread that the club was considering boycotting the final altogether - much like their symbolic protest during the 2024 Ballon d'Or controversy.
However, they later clarified that they had "never considered refusing to play."
A Crisis Rooted in Deeper Issues
This explosive situation is just the latest chapter in Spain's ongoing battle over refereeing integrity.
Since Barcelona's historic Negreira scandal broke in 2023, where the club was investigated over alleged payments to a former refereeing official, tensions between clubs, media, and referees have been running dangerously high.
Final Will Go Ahead – But Tensions Are Sky-High
Despite Madrid's protests and demands for the referee to be replaced, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed that the match will proceed as scheduled, with de Burgos Bengoetxea still officiating.
With the world watching, the 2025 Copa del Rey final now promises to be remembered not just for the football, but for the extraordinary off-pitch drama that led up to it.
