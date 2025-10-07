Rodrygo opens up on mental health struggles after Real Madrid absence
The 23-year-old Brazilian had been a regular starter under Carlo Ancelotti but disappeared from the line-up after being taken off at half-time in April's Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.
He did not feature again for the rest of the campaign, and now admits he was battling personal challenges behind the scenes.
Speaking to Diario AS, Rodrygo shared how he endured a difficult period that affected both his body and mind.
The truth is, I had a very difficult time on a personal level. I went a long time without speaking to anyone.Ancelotti's Understanding Role
No one knew what I was going through. It was a very difficult time. I wasn't well, either physically or mentally. That was really hard for me.
First God, then my family... and coach Ancelotti helped me get through all that. Carlo helped me a lot. He saw every day that I wasn't well, that I wasn't fit to play, that I couldn't help the team.
Rodrygo explained that Ancelotti recognised his situation and gave him space to focus on his recovery rather than push through the pressure of constant matches.
He understood my moment and my complicated situation. He told me, "Just stay here calmly, you're not fit to play now."The forward expressed gratitude to Ancelotti, his son Davide, and the coaching staff for their support, alongside his family, during one of the toughest times of his career.
I thanked him and asked to play. But he knew he had to recover the person before the player.
It was a very difficult time in my life, but now I've overcome everything.'I'm a Completely Different Person Now'
Now I feel nothing but joy, I'm happy, and very motivated to have a great season.
Rodrygo said the experience had changed his perspective on football and life.
It's true that I'm a completely different person now. I've come out of it with a different mindset, a different enthusiasm, more mature.The Brazilian has since returned to the squad under Xabi Alonso, who has used him primarily on the left flank.
Though he has started just twice so far this season, Rodrygo insists he's ready to contribute wherever needed - even if it means fighting fellow countryman Vinícius Júnior for a place in the team.
