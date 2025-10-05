Wales Over-70s football team win World Cup again after beating USA in Japan

Goalkeeper Reflects on Triumph

It's been really demanding, but the boys have pulled together.



We've got a great team spirit, we enjoy each other's company, and it's been an absolutely fantastic experience for us at our age.

We had our backs to the wall for much of the game. But once we got our noses in front, there was no way we were going to lose that game.

Celebrations and Looking Ahead to 2026

Veterans Football Thriving in Wales

Veterans football in Wales is really strong. It's great for our physical and mental wellbeing.



We've made so many friends and had some fantastic experiences since playing veterans football.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

The Wales men's Over-70s football team have been crowned World Champions for the second year running after a remarkable unbeaten campaign in Japan.The side clinched the title with a 2-0 win over the USA in the final, thanks to two superb goals from Graham Miles.Even more impressively, they went through the entire tournament without conceding a single goal, defeating teams including Germany and Australia along the way.Goalkeeper Alan Meacham toldthat the campaign had been hugely demanding, with the squad battling extreme heat, humidity and a major time difference.The final against the USA proved their toughest challenge, with Wales under pressure for long spells against a side packed with former MLS professionals.Despite being "shattered" after six gruelling matches, the team still managed to head out for food and drinks to celebrate their back-to-back triumphs.They now plan to hold a party back home in Wales to showcase their trophy and medals.Attention is already turning to the next World Cup in 2026, with Wales aiming to defend their crown once again.Meacham praised the structure of veterans football in Wales, which is organised into five-year age bands from Over-40s through to Over-70s.Across the country, more than 2,000 players are involved in the veterans' game, and Wales' latest success is another proud moment for the thriving community.