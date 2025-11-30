Why Carlo Ancelotti would never take Man United job

Photo: Reuters

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has revealed the surprising reason Carlo Ancelotti never wanted to become Manchester United manager, despite his glittering record and status as one of football's most decorated coaches.



Solskjær, who led United between 2018 and 2021, recalled a memorable touchline exchange with Ancelotti during the Italian's spell in charge of Everton.



Speaking to Kelly Somers for BBC Sport, the former United striker explained how the light-hearted moment offered a genuine insight into Ancelotti's view of the Old Trafford hot seat.

A Legendary Manager Who Has Won It All

Few managers in world football boast a CV as stacked as Carlo Ancelotti's.



The Italian has lifted major trophies across Europe with AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and, most notably, Real Madrid - whom he has managed in two separate spells.



Now head coach of Brazil, Ancelotti is looking to add a World Cup winners' medal to his already extraordinary collection next summer.



Brazil have secured their place at the 2026 tournament, although they endured an underwhelming qualifying campaign, finishing fifth in the CONMEBOL standings and trailing rivals Argentina by ten points.

What Ancelotti Told Solskjær

Despite his experience coaching some of the world's most high-profile clubs, Ancelotti admitted to Solskjær that one job, in his eyes, came with uniquely intense scrutiny.



I remember one game, against Everton. I'm stood there in my technical area, fourth official next to me.



Carlo Ancelotti comes across, so he's more or less in my technical area, and the fourth official says, "Carlo, you need to get back into your technical area unless you want Ole's job."



Carlo, as Carlo is, he's always got a comment and a smile. He said, "No, no, no. Too much pressure. That job is too much pressure."



So he walked back to his technical area and I thought, "pressure is a privilege." He always said that as well.

Ancelotti's Brief Everton Stint and Return to Madrid

The exchange highlights how even one of football's most composed figures views United's managerial role as a uniquely demanding position, shaped by global expectation and constant scrutiny.

Ancelotti lasted only 18 months at Everton after signing a long-term deal in December 2019.



His time on Merseyside came to an abrupt end in the summer of 2021, when Madrid moved quickly to appoint him for a second spell following Zinedine Zidane's resignation.



His comment to Solskjær, however playful, underlines the immense weight of the United job - a role that has challenged some of the game's biggest names since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.