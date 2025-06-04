Carlo Ancelotti reveals moment he knew his Real Madrid reign was over
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
In an exclusive interview with Marca, the Italian tactician revealed that the club's Champions League quarter-final exit this season was the turning point.
Despite boasting a squad packed with talent including Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Jude Bellingham, Madrid failed to claim silverware in a rare trophyless campaign.
Results were not what we expected, and the team's play wasn't great either.
After the tie against Arsenal, we talked about it and decided. It was something we could see coming.
The team wasn't in good shape and we realised it was best for Real Madrid to look for change and for me to look at Brazil.
A Glorious Era Ends
Ancelotti leaves the Bernabéu as Madrid's most decorated coach, lifting 15 trophies across two spells, including two Champions League titles with Los Blancos.
However, after falling short in both La Liga and Europe this season, the decision to part ways was made in mutual agreement.
Madrid president Florentino Pérez quickly moved to bring in former midfielder and rising coaching star Xabi Alonso.
A New Chapter with Brazil
Shortly after leaving Madrid, Ancelotti was unveiled as the first non-Brazilian coach of the Seleção.
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Brazil is banking on the 65-year-old's experience and calm leadership to guide them to a record sixth world title.
Ancelotti also promised Brazilian fans a team with identity and style, saying they would play with the same balance and flair his Madrid side showed during their 2023/24 Champions League triumph.
Brazil's Next Fixtures
Ancelotti's first official tests as Brazil boss come in June 2025, when the Seleção face Ecuador and Paraguay in the South American World Cup qualifiers.
With stars like Vinícius and Rodrygo already at his disposal, the Italian's transition to international football may prove smoother than most.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Ronaldo lifts lid on Brazil's unsuccessful pursuit of Carlo Ancelotti
- How Carlo Ancelotti convinced Cristiano Ronaldo to play centre-forward
- José Mourinho heaps praise on 'proper coach' Carlo Ancelotti
- David Beckham reveals Man Utd agreed Barcelona bid before Real Madrid move
- Kiko Casilla: Karim Benzema's 2018 Champions League final goal vs Liverpool was no fluke
Post a Comment