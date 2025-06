Carlo Ancelotti reveals moment he knew his Real Madrid reign was over

Photo: Getty Images

Results were not what we expected, and the team's play wasn't great either.



After the tie against Arsenal, we talked about it and decided. It was something we could see coming.



The team wasn't in good shape and we realised it was best for Real Madrid to look for change and for me to look at Brazil.

Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on the moment he realised his glittering tenure as Real Madrid boss had come to an end.In an exclusive interview with, the Italian tactician revealed that the club's Champions League quarter-final exit this season was the turning point.Despite boasting a squad packed with talent including Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Jude Bellingham, Madrid failed to claim silverware in a rare trophyless campaign.Ancelotti leaves the Bernabéu as Madrid's most decorated coach , lifting 15 trophies across two spells, including two Champions League titles withHowever, after falling short in both La Liga and Europe this season, the decision to part ways was made in mutual agreement.Madrid president Florentino Pérez quickly moved to bring in former midfielder and rising coaching star Xabi Alonso.Shortly after leaving Madrid , Ancelotti was unveiled as the first non-Brazilian coach of theWith the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Brazil is banking on the 65-year-old's experience and calm leadership to guide them to a record sixth world title.Ancelotti also promised Brazilian fans a team with identity and style, saying they would play with the same balance and flair his Madrid side showed during their 2023/24 Champions League triumph.Ancelotti's first official tests as Brazil boss come in June 2025, when theface Ecuador and Paraguay in the South American World Cup qualifiers.With stars like Vinícius and Rodrygo already at his disposal, the Italian's transition to international football may prove smoother than most.