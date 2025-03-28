Home carlo ancelotti la liga news real madrid ronaldo todayilearned

Ronaldo lifts lid on Brazil's unsuccessful pursuit of Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil icon Ronaldo Nazario has provided details regarding the Seleção's failed attempts to appoint Carlo Ancelotti as their new coach in 2023.

Ancelotti is currently enjoying his second spell at Real Madrid, but had things been different, he would be on the other side of the world with Brazil.

At the end of the 2022/23 season, the five-time World Cup winners pushed very hard to make the Italian their first foreign coach.

Ancelotti was in the final year of his contract at the Bernabéu, and the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) were confident of signing him.

Eventually, Brazil acquired Dorival Júnior and Ancelotti extended his contract with the Spanish giants after leading them to a La Liga and Champions League double in 2024.

However, Ronaldo stated that things could have been very different had Los Blancos failed to win any major silverware at the time.

Speaking on the Charla Podcast, O Fenômeno he revealed that Madrid were ready to part ways with the former AC Milan and Chelsea boss, which would have paved the way for his arrival in Brazil.
It was not a fantasy because I helped in the process by talking to Carlo, but he was not released. Real Madrid did not release him.

After negotiating everything got stuck because he didn't have Real Madrid's release.

If he hadn't won anything, Real Madrid would have fired him and Ancelotti would have come, but he won the Champions League and stayed for another year.
