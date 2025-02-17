Ronaldo Nazario names ex-Everton ace as worst-ever teammate
Gravesen is known for his aggressive and physical playing style, as well as his time with Real Madrid.
The former midfielder joined Madrid in a surprise £2.5 million move from Everton in January 2005, and made 49 appearances for the Spanish giants.
However, Gravesen was swiftly moved on to Celtic a year later after failing to make a significant impact at the Bernabéu.
Gravesen managed to play 29 games with Ronaldo during his short stay in the Spanish capital, and whilst O Fenômeno insists he was a "cool guy," he claimed the former Denmark international was very bad on the pitch.
Asked to name the worst players he has played alongside for Brazil and at club level by fellow Brazil legend Romário, Ronaldo said:
There are a lot of them.Despite this lackluster football career, Gravesen is now a wealthy businessman and poker player.
There was one at Real Madrid who was a joke. Gravesen. He was a Danish midfielder. He was a really cool guy, good guy. A little while ago he won a $50 million poker tournament or something.
But in football he was very bad, he scored and he beat the hell out of people.
In recent years, Gravesen has made wise investments and found success in poker that has seen his net worth rise to around £100 million.
