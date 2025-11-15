img
Home eric cantona jim ratcliffe manchester united news premier league

Eric Cantona accuses Sir Jim Ratcliffe of 'destroying' Man Utd

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Eric Cantona accuses Sir Jim Ratcliffe of 'destroying' Man Utd
Photo: AFP
Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has launched a scathing attack on Sir Jim Ratcliffe, claiming the club's co-owner is "destroying" the identity and culture built under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Cantona, who remains one of the most iconic figures in United's history, revealed that he offered to help during the club's rebuild - only to be flatly dismissed by Ratcliffe and INEOS.

The 28.94 percent shareholder, who assumed full control of football operations earlier this year, has already made sweeping structural changes at Old Trafford.

But Cantona believes the billionaire's approach is moving the club in the wrong direction.

'I Tried to Help - He Didn't Seem Interested'

Speaking during his live tour An Evening with Eric The King Cantona, the Frenchman explained that he was willing to put his own projects aside to support the club that once defined his career.
I have many other passions and projects, but I thought that for two or three years I could maybe put those to the side and try to give something to this club, which has given everything to me.

But [Ratcliffe] didn't seem interested. I did what I had to do, so I don't feel guilty anymore. I tried my best.
Cantona criticised Ratcliffe's vision, suggesting the INEOS-led hierarchy has abandoned the attacking philosophy Ferguson built over two decades.
Sir Alex Ferguson created a style of beautiful attacking football, which the new owners should have used. Instead, they destroyed it.
Frustration Over Cost-Cutting and Cultural Shift

Since Ratcliffe's arrival, United have been through a major internal overhaul, including:
  • Around 400 job cuts
  • Removal of free staff lunches
  • Significant restructuring of football operations
Whilst some supporters see these changes as necessary modernisation, Cantona views them as a drift away from what made the club special.

His frustration adds to a growing feeling among former players and fans that United's identity has become muddled since the Glazer takeover and subsequent shifts in senior leadership.

'Old Trafford Atmosphere Has Changed'

Cantona also lamented a loss of atmosphere at the stadium where he became a footballing icon.
I went to Old Trafford last season for the game against Manchester City, and I thought it was quiet.

United fans prefer to go to away matches, to be with the real fans, than to be surrounded by people who come from different parts of the world just to go to the merchandise store.
'If I Were a New Fan, I Wouldn't Choose United'

In one of his most damning assessments yet, Cantona said earlier this year that he would not choose United if he were a new supporter today.
I support United because I really love United, but now if I was a fan and I had to choose a club I don't think I would choose United. Because I don't feel close to these kinds of decisions.

They have another strategy, another project. Do you feel close to this project? I don't think so.
Cantona's remarks will likely reignite debate among supporters already split over Ratcliffe's direction for the club.

Whilst many back the INEOS chief's "no-nonsense" restructuring, others share Cantona's fears that United's soul has been lost along the way.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment