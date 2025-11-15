Eric Cantona accuses Sir Jim Ratcliffe of 'destroying' Man Utd
|Photo: AFP
Cantona, who remains one of the most iconic figures in United's history, revealed that he offered to help during the club's rebuild - only to be flatly dismissed by Ratcliffe and INEOS.
The 28.94 percent shareholder, who assumed full control of football operations earlier this year, has already made sweeping structural changes at Old Trafford.
But Cantona believes the billionaire's approach is moving the club in the wrong direction.
'I Tried to Help - He Didn't Seem Interested'
Speaking during his live tour An Evening with Eric The King Cantona, the Frenchman explained that he was willing to put his own projects aside to support the club that once defined his career.
I have many other passions and projects, but I thought that for two or three years I could maybe put those to the side and try to give something to this club, which has given everything to me.Cantona criticised Ratcliffe's vision, suggesting the INEOS-led hierarchy has abandoned the attacking philosophy Ferguson built over two decades.
But [Ratcliffe] didn't seem interested. I did what I had to do, so I don't feel guilty anymore. I tried my best.
Sir Alex Ferguson created a style of beautiful attacking football, which the new owners should have used. Instead, they destroyed it.Frustration Over Cost-Cutting and Cultural Shift
Since Ratcliffe's arrival, United have been through a major internal overhaul, including:
- Around 400 job cuts
- Removal of free staff lunches
- Significant restructuring of football operations
His frustration adds to a growing feeling among former players and fans that United's identity has become muddled since the Glazer takeover and subsequent shifts in senior leadership.
'Old Trafford Atmosphere Has Changed'
Cantona also lamented a loss of atmosphere at the stadium where he became a footballing icon.
I went to Old Trafford last season for the game against Manchester City, and I thought it was quiet.'If I Were a New Fan, I Wouldn't Choose United'
United fans prefer to go to away matches, to be with the real fans, than to be surrounded by people who come from different parts of the world just to go to the merchandise store.
In one of his most damning assessments yet, Cantona said earlier this year that he would not choose United if he were a new supporter today.
I support United because I really love United, but now if I was a fan and I had to choose a club I don't think I would choose United. Because I don't feel close to these kinds of decisions.Cantona's remarks will likely reignite debate among supporters already split over Ratcliffe's direction for the club.
They have another strategy, another project. Do you feel close to this project? I don't think so.
Whilst many back the INEOS chief's "no-nonsense" restructuring, others share Cantona's fears that United's soul has been lost along the way.
