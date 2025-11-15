Eric Cantona accuses Sir Jim Ratcliffe of 'destroying' Man Utd

Photo: AFP

'I Tried to Help - He Didn't Seem Interested'

I have many other passions and projects, but I thought that for two or three years I could maybe put those to the side and try to give something to this club, which has given everything to me.



But [Ratcliffe] didn't seem interested. I did what I had to do, so I don't feel guilty anymore. I tried my best.

Sir Alex Ferguson created a style of beautiful attacking football, which the new owners should have used. Instead, they destroyed it.

Frustration Over Cost-Cutting and Cultural Shift

Around 400 job cuts

Removal of free staff lunches

Significant restructuring of football operations

'Old Trafford Atmosphere Has Changed'

I went to Old Trafford last season for the game against Manchester City, and I thought it was quiet.



United fans prefer to go to away matches, to be with the real fans, than to be surrounded by people who come from different parts of the world just to go to the merchandise store.

'If I Were a New Fan, I Wouldn't Choose United'

I support United because I really love United, but now if I was a fan and I had to choose a club I don't think I would choose United. Because I don't feel close to these kinds of decisions.



They have another strategy, another project. Do you feel close to this project? I don't think so.

