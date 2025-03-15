Home bruno fernandes manchester united news premier league

Bruno Fernandes responds to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 'overpaid' comments

Bruno Fernandes has hit back at Sir Jim Ratcliffe's brutal comments about some of the Manchester United players.

The United co-owner name-checked big earners Rasmus Højlund, André Onana, and Casemiro in his clearly-frustrated rant during an interview with Gary Neville on Monday.

Despite the comments, Fernandes was quick to defend his teammates whilst opposing the billionaire’s remarks.

Speaking after Thursday’s Europa League win over Real Sociedad, the Portuguese midfielder said:
It's not nice to hear certain things obviously. I don’t think any player likes to hear criticism or things that are talked about; that you're not good enough or you're overpaid or whatever.

Everyone has their own contract. The club agrees to the contracts at the time you come here, or at the time you do a new contract, and it's about proving that you can be important for the club.

We can't relax at this club. There's a big standard, a big attention that you get from the media.

You need to realise that sometimes you need to put your focus on your game, trying to improve yourself.
