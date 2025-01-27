Ruben Amorim fires another astonishing dig at Marcus Rashford
The 27-year-old was once again left out of the team by Amorim during United's 1-0 Premier League win at Fulham on Sunday.
His last appearance for his boyhood club was in the Europa League against Viktoria Plzeň on December 12.
Rashford spoke of his desire to pursue a "new challenge" later in December amid growing speculation on his Old Trafford future.
A number of domestic and foreign clubs have expressed interest in signing the England international, but his huge wages are proving a stumbling block.
Asked by reporters about Rashford's absence at Craven Cottage, Amorim explained:
It's the same, it's always the same reason. The reason is the training. The way I see what footballers should do in training, in life, it's every day, every detail.Rashford has been on United's books since joining their academy at the age of seven, making his professional debut for them in February 2016 aged 18.
So if things don't change, I will not change. It's the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum, if you do the right things, we can use every player.
You can see it today on the bench, we miss a little bit of pace to go and change the game, move some pieces. But I prefer it like that.
I will put [United goalkeeping coach Jorge] Vital on before I put a player on that don't give the maximum every day. So I will not change in that department.
He has 138 goals in 426 appearances for the club, winning two FA Cups, two League Cups and the Europa League in his senior career.
