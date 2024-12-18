Marcus Rashford hints at Man Utd exit
The 27-year-old has cut a miserable figure this season following another slump in form, scoring just seven goals in 24 appearances in all competitions.
His United career hit an all-time low on Sunday when new boss Ruben Amorim axed him from the squad ahead of the Manchester derby.
Rashford trained away from the first team on the morning of the game, before going home to watch United's 2-1 win over Manchester City on television.
After Rashford's omission, Amorim explained that his thinking was based on a number of factors, and he was not "sending a message" with his selection.
I pay attention to everything, the way you eat, the way you put your clothes to go to a game. Everything. I make my evaluation and then I decide.Amid all of this, Rashford has now come out to say that he is thinking about leaving Old Trafford.
I don't want to send a message; it is simply an evaluation and they know it. Everybody understands my decision and I have to choose. It is simple selection.
Speaking to journalist Henry Winter, the Englishman said:
For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps.Rashford admitted he was hurt by Amorim's decision to drop him over the weekend.
When I leave it's going to be "no hard feelings." You're not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That's me as a person.
If I know that a situation is already bad I'm not going to make it worse. I've seen how other players have left in the past and I don't want to be that person. When I leave I'll make a statement and it will be from me.
It's disheartening to be left out of a derby but it's happened, we won the game so let's move on.Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with a strong interest in the forward in previous transfer windows and there has also been rumours of a possible move to the Saudi Pro League in January.
It's disappointing but I'm also someone as I've got older I can deal with setbacks.
What am I going to do about it? Sit there and cry about it? Or do my best the next time I'm available?
