How Man Utd ended up with Rasmus Højlund instead of Harry Kane

Benni McCarthy has opened up on Manchester United's decision to sign Rasmus Højlund instead going for Harry Kane in the summer of 2023.

Back in the summer of 2023, then-United manager Erik ten Hag made it his priority to sign a new striker.

The Red Devils quickly became heavily linked with Kane amid ongoing doubts surrounding his future at Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite being considered one of the frontrunners for Kane's signature, United could not reach an agreement with Spurs.

In the end, United secured the services of Højlund from Atalanta for a reported £72 million.

Meanwhile, Kane moved to Bayern Munich in a deal potentially worth £100 million, making him the most expensive player in the club's history.

Former South Africa international striker McCarthy and has now shed light on the failed attempt to sign the England skipper.

Speaking at the launch of Ladrokes' "Gaffer of all Accas", McCarthy, who spent two years at Old Trafford working alongside ten Hag, said:
In the summer of 2023, Harry Kane was our No 1 target.

Kane was the prime target, but obviously the price tag was an issue. Because he would have been leaving Spurs for United, a few extra million pounds were added on to the price tag, which, you know, for a 30-year-old wasn't seen to be wise.

But for £100 million, if you look at it now, you'd say that it would have been well worth it because he's gone to Bayern and he's still producing, he's still scoring.

We should have just bitten the bullet and got Harry Kane and then also tried to invest in Rasmus Højlund. That would have been the best thing for Rasmus if he had someone like Harry Kane involved.
McCarthy also revealed which two other players were also under ten Hag's consideration.
So yeah, Harry Kane was Erik's No 1 target. Erik really wanted him. Randal Kolo Muani was also very high on that list. Victor Osimhen was also on that list.

But I felt that if you're going to want to spend that kind of money - £100 million plus - then you want to complete package. And Harry Kane, for me, was the complete package.

Unfortunately, the club didn't see it that way. They looked at it as Rasmus Højlund, in the long run, would be a more prized asset than investing in both Rasmus and Harry Kane.

So we stopped pursuing Kane, and we ended up getting just Rasmus.
Since joining Bayern, Kane has scored 73 goals in 75 appearances across all competitions, including 29 in the current campaign.

Meanwhile, Højlund has found the net just 23 times in the same number of outings.

