Kerem Aktürkoğlu sued by Warner Bros over 'Harry Potter'-style goal celebration
The Fenerbahçe winger has made headlines before thanks to his signature Expelliarmus wand-waving celebration, performed regularly over the last four years.
The theatrical gesture quickly became a fan favourite, with supporters affectionately nicknaming him "Kerem Potter."
The nickname first took off after an old social media post resurfaced showing Aktürkoğlu wearing round glasses and his team's red-and-yellow kit, prompting fans to point out the resemblance to Gryffindor colours and branding him the "Turkish wizard."
Warner Bros Claims Trademark & Copyright Infringement
However, the fun appears to have taken a serious turn.
According to court filings in Turkey, Warner Bros argues that "Harry Potter," "Hogwarts," and "Gryffindor" are registered trademarks in the country, and that the 27-year-old's celebrations and online posts make direct and unauthorised references to the franchise.
The lawsuit reportedly includes:
- Screenshots from Aktürkoğlu's Instagram and Twitter
- Videos allegedly using the franchise's iconic "Hedwig's Theme"
- Animations resembling Harry Potter characters, the Hogwarts crest, and magical effects
- Claims that his on-pitch celebration involves wand-like gestures imitating spells
The studio has also requested a secret expert analysis of the footballer's social media posts to verify whether they contain protected music, characters, or imagery from the Harry Potter universe.
Player's Lawyer Dismisses Claims as Overreach
Aktürkoğlu's lawyer pushed back strongly, arguing that his client is merely expressing affection for a fictional character he grew up with.
Kerem Aktürkoğlu was born in 1998. The Harry Potter character began to spread worldwide in 1997.The case has triggered a huge response online, with many fans branding the lawsuit "absurd" and calling on Warner Bros to "let the man celebrate his goals in peace."
It wouldn't be right to find legal issues with Aktürkoğlu celebrating a goal after being influenced by a beloved character from his childhood.
As the legal battle develops, one thing is certain: Aktürkoğlu's magical celebrations have now sparked a very real-world showdown.
