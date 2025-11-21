Kerem Aktürkoğlu sued by Warner Bros over 'Harry Potter'-style goal celebration

Warner Bros Claims Trademark & Copyright Infringement

Turkish football star Kerem Aktürkoğlu is reportedly being sued by Warner Bros after the Hollywood studio claimed his long-running-inspired goal celebration breaches copyright and trademark laws.The Fenerbahçe winger has made headlines before thanks to his signature Expelliarmus wand-waving celebration, performed regularly over the last four years.The theatrical gesture quickly became a fan favourite, with supporters affectionately nicknaming him "Kerem Potter."The nickname first took off after an old social media post resurfaced showing Aktürkoğlu wearing round glasses and his team's red-and-yellow kit, prompting fans to point out the resemblance to Gryffindor colours and branding him the "Turkish wizard."However, the fun appears to have taken a serious turn.According to court filings in Turkey, Warner Bros argues that "Harry Potter," "Hogwarts," and "Gryffindor" are registered trademarks in the country, and that the 27-year-old's celebrations and online posts make direct and unauthorised references to the franchise.The lawsuit reportedly includes:Warner Bros reportedly argues that these instances amount to copyright infringement, trademark misuse, and violate the company's economic and moral rights under Turkish intellectual property law.The studio has also requested a secret expert analysis of the footballer's social media posts to verify whether they contain protected music, characters, or imagery from theuniverse.Aktürkoğlu's lawyer pushed back strongly, arguing that his client is merely expressing affection for a fictional character he grew up with.The case has triggered a huge response online, with many fans branding the lawsuit "absurd" and calling on Warner Bros to "let the man celebrate his goals in peace."As the legal battle develops, one thing is certain: Aktürkoğlu's magical celebrations have now sparked a very real-world showdown.