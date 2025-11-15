MLS announces major calendar shift to align with Europe's top leagues

Photo: MLSsoccer

'A New Era for Soccer in North America'

The calendar shift is one of the most important decisions in our history.



Aligning our schedule with the world's top leagues will strengthen our clubs' global competitiveness, create better opportunities in the transfer market, and ensure our Audi MLS Cup Play-offs take centre stage without interruption.



It marks the start of a new era for our league and for soccer in North America.

Why MLS Is Changing Its Season Format

Major League Soccer has confirmed a historic overhaul to its competition calendar in a move the league calls "one of the most important decisions in our history."From 2027, MLS will switch from its long-standing February-December schedule to a traditional summer-to-spring football season, bringing it in line with Europe's major leagues.The decision marks the biggest structural shift in MLS since its launch in 1995.MLS commissioner Don Garber said the sweeping change is designed to raise the league's international standing and help clubs operate more effectively in the global transfer market.The move follows a two-year review and comes shortly after the United States hosts the 2026 World Cup League officials identified several benefits to the new calendar:

Better alignment with global transfer windows

European clubs will be able to buy MLS players - and vice versa - without the complications of mid-season disruption.

Fewer clashes with major international tournaments

Summer competitions such as the World Cup, Euros, and Club World Cup have consistently interrupted MLS seasons.

Improved weather conditions for play-offs

Ending the season in spring avoids the coldest winter months and reduces competition with the NFL, NBA, and NHL calendars.

Planned winter break

Players will receive a mandatory January break - a feature long championed by coaches and sports scientists.

Single-Table Format Incoming

Support From Big Names Across the Game

This is a great step forward for MLS to be on par with the top leagues in the world.



The ability to align with the international calendar will have a huge positive impact for the players, coaches and clubs.

MLS Play-offs Continue Under Current System

Western Conference: Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC; San Diego vs Minnesota

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC; San Diego vs Minnesota Eastern Conference: Cincinnati vs Inter Miami; Philadelphia vs New York City

