MLS announces major calendar shift to align with Europe's top leagues
|Photo: MLSsoccer
From 2027, MLS will switch from its long-standing February-December schedule to a traditional summer-to-spring football season, bringing it in line with Europe's major leagues.
The decision marks the biggest structural shift in MLS since its launch in 1995.
'A New Era for Soccer in North America'
MLS commissioner Don Garber said the sweeping change is designed to raise the league's international standing and help clubs operate more effectively in the global transfer market.
The calendar shift is one of the most important decisions in our history.The move follows a two-year review and comes shortly after the United States hosts the 2026 World Cup.
Aligning our schedule with the world's top leagues will strengthen our clubs' global competitiveness, create better opportunities in the transfer market, and ensure our Audi MLS Cup Play-offs take centre stage without interruption.
It marks the start of a new era for our league and for soccer in North America.
Why MLS Is Changing Its Season Format
League officials identified several benefits to the new calendar:
Better alignment with global transfer windows
European clubs will be able to buy MLS players - and vice versa - without the complications of mid-season disruption.
Fewer clashes with major international tournaments
Summer competitions such as the World Cup, Euros, and Club World Cup have consistently interrupted MLS seasons.
Improved weather conditions for play-offs
Ending the season in spring avoids the coldest winter months and reduces competition with the NFL, NBA, and NHL calendars.
Planned winter break
Players will receive a mandatory January break - a feature long championed by coaches and sports scientists.
In another major shift, MLS owners have voted to scrap the long-running Eastern and Western Conferences, moving to a single-table league format from 2027.
According to MLS, 92 percent of fans supported the change.
The league is still in discussions with the MLS Players Association to finalise transition plans, though early projections show that 91 percent of matches will still fall within the same months as the current schedule.
Support From Big Names Across the Game
The announcement has drawn praise from key figures in American and global football, including the USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino.
The former Tottenham Hotspur manager said:
This is a great step forward for MLS to be on par with the top leagues in the world.The league currently boasts some of world football's biggest stars, including Lionel Messi, Son Heung-min, Thomas Müller, and Hirving Lozano - making MLS' global ambitions more realistic than ever.
The ability to align with the international calendar will have a huge positive impact for the players, coaches and clubs.
MLS Play-offs Continue Under Current System
For now, the 2024 season carries on under the existing format.
The Conference semi-finals are set, with:
- Western Conference: Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC; San Diego vs Minnesota
- Eastern Conference: Cincinnati vs Inter Miami; Philadelphia vs New York City
