Finnish club FC Haka devastated by stadium fire after relegation blow

Finnish football club FC Haka have suffered a devastating setback after a fire destroyed part of their historic stadium, compounding the misery of a recent relegation from the top flight.The nine-time Finnish champions were relegated to the Ykkösliiga in October after a disastrous campaign that saw them finish second bottom.Now, just months later, the club have been rocked by a blaze at their iconic Tehtaan kenttä (Factory Field) stadium.The fire broke out late on Sunday night and completely destroyed one of the stadium's three stands.The wooden structure, which seated around 400 supporters, was burned to the ground in what police believe was an act of arson.Dramatic footage circulating on social media showed the stand engulfed in flames, lighting up the night sky in scenes described by locals as "terrifying."Finnish police have since arrested three teenagers, all under the age of 15, in connection with the blaze.Authorities confirmed that one of them has confessed to starting the fire, which reportedly began when an unspecified object was ignited and quickly spread.Due to their age, the individuals are below the threshold for criminal responsibility under Finnish law and are unlikely to face charges.The fire not only destroyed the stand but also damaged parts of Haka's artificial pitch, rendering sections of it unplayable.Despite this, the club have confirmed that pre-season preparations will continue, albeit under challenging circumstances.Haka chairman Marko Laaksonen confirmed no one was injured but admitted the scale of the financial damage remains unclear.Club chief executive Olli Huttunen described the incident as "shocking," highlighting the stadium's importance to Finnish football.Huttunen revealed he first discovered the fire through the club's surveillance system and confirmed that whilst the main stand's frame remains, it will likely need to be demolished once investigations and insurance assessments are complete.In response, FC Haka have launched a fundraising initiative called the- Finnish for "grandstand."Donations will go towards rebuilding the destroyed stand, with contributors also entered into a draw to win match-worn shirts.The fire represents another painful chapter for a club that only recently slipped out of Finland's top division for the first time since 2019.In recent years, Haka have competed in European fixtures against clubs such as Liverpool, Fulham and Rangers.Now, facing life in the second tier without a fully functioning home ground, the club and their supporters are bracing themselves for a long road to recovery.