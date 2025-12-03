Cremonese coach defends Jamie Vardy's unorthodox diet
Vardy struck twice in Monday's 3-1 win over Bologna, taking his tally to four goals in nine league games and lifting newly promoted Cremonese to 11th in the Serie A table.
It was his fourth goal in the past five weeks and ended a run of three consecutive defeats for Nicola's side.
Nicola Praises Vardy's MentalitySpeaking to DAZN, Nicola was glowing in his assessment of the the 38-year-old, who arrived on a free transfer in the summer after his long and storied spell at the King Power Stadium.
Jamie is a point of reference for us.The Cremonese boss added that Vardy arrived in Italy with the mindset of fully integrating into the team, and that the squad welcomed him immediately.
As a coach, I can only say that great champions are incredibly simple people. They already know what they must do and how they must do it.
A champion differs from an ordinary player not only because he has immense qualities on the pitch, but also because he has the spirit and awareness of what he represents.
A player like him must be understood in his habits and integrated in the best way.
The Cremonese group welcomed Vardy with great privilege. Vardy has recognised it, and he's proving to be a great man in every aspect.
No Restrictions on Vardy's Famous Breakfast RitualsVardy's long-reported meal choices - from ham-and-cheese omelettes with beans to double espressos and energy drinks - have accompanied him to Italy.
Asked whether those routines are still permitted, Nicola was relaxed.
Cultures are different, needs are different, and so are allergies.That freedom appears to be paying off.
We now have individualised breakfasts and lunches. There is no longer a single menu for everyone.
Vardy has adapted impressively to Italian football, completing 90 minutes regularly and becoming a key figure in Cremonese's attacking play.
Even team-mates have embraced his quirks, with energy drinks spotted on the bench during his debut.
A Premier League Icon Still Delivering AbroadWith 145 Premier League goals, more than 300 appearances and 26 England caps, Vardy remains one of the most successful late bloomers in the modern game.
Now, at 38, he is proving he can still compete at the highest level as he takes on his first top-flight challenge outside England.
Cremonese, battling to secure survival after promotion, see Vardy as integral to their campaign.
His experience, work rate, and sharp finishing could prove decisive in their fight to stay up, and his unconventional methods, it seems, are very much part of the package.
