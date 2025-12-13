img
Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour descends into chaos

Photo: @KhelNow
Lionel Messi's first public appearance of the GOAT India Tour 2025 descended into chaos on Saturday after angry fans vandalised Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, accusing organisers of a "scam" after the Argentine icon appeared for just 10 minutes before being whisked away.

Supporters, many of whom had paid up to ₹25,000 ($300), expected to see Messi complete a lap of honour alongside Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.

Instead, heavy security and a pitch crowded with VIPs meant most fans in the stands were unable to catch even a glimpse of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

As Messi was escorted off the pitch due to safety concerns, hundreds of fans reacted angrily by throwing bottles and chairs, tearing out seats, breaking barricades and invading the pitch.

Riot police were deployed to restore order.

Fans Left Furious After Messi's Abrupt Exit

Witnesses said the mood inside the stadium turned hostile almost immediately after Messi's departure.

One supporter told Indian broadcaster ANI:
All the people you see here love football. We all wanted to see Messi, but it was a total scam.

We want our money back, the management was so bad.
Another added:
It is a black day for Kolkata. Kolkata is known for football, and we love football, we love Argentina, but this experience is absolutely a scam.

The ministers were there with their children, and the other people could not see anything, we are very hurt.
Indian media reported that Messi's appearance lasted between 10 and 20 minutes, far shorter than fans had anticipated.

Many supporters claimed that only politicians, celebrities and high-profile guests were allowed close interaction with the football legend.

Organiser Arrested as Government Orders Probe

Photo: @KhelNow
West Bengal Police confirmed that the main organiser of the event has been arrested, with authorities promising refunds for ticket holders.

State Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar said:
There was some kind of anger or anxiety in the fans saying that he's not playing. The plan was that he would come here, wave, meet certain people and leave.

The organiser is giving in writing to those who are concerned that the tickets which have been sold should be refunded.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a public apology to Messi and supporters and ordered an official inquiry.
I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake stadium.

I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident.

GOAT Tour Continues Despite Controversy

Earlier on Saturday, a 70-foot iron statue of Messi - constructed over 27 days by a 45-member team - was unveiled in Lake Town, Kolkata.

Messi is in India as part of a three-day promotional tour involving football events, charity initiatives and celebrity appearances.

His itinerary continues despite the controversy:
  • Hyderabad: Exhibition match appearance scheduled for five minutes at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
  • Mumbai (14 December): Padel GOAT Cup at Brabourne Stadium, followed by a celebrity football match
  • Additional events: Charity fashion show, auction of Argentina's 2022 World Cup memorabilia, Spanish musical evening led by Luis Suárez
  • New Delhi (15 December): Final appearance at Arun Jaitley Stadium, with several Indian cricketers expected to attend
Messi arrived in India fresh from guiding Inter Miami to a historic MLS Cup triumph, but his first interaction with Indian fans has already been overshadowed by disorder and accusations of gross mismanagement.

Organisers have yet to issue a full official statement addressing the incident.

