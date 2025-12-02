Nice players attacked by ultras after sixth straight defeat sparks violent fan clash
Table of Contents
|Photo: @ActuFoot_
Nice, owned by INEOS, suffered their sixth straight loss in all competitions after a disastrous afternoon in Brittany.
Despite taking the lead early through an Arthur Avom own goal, Lorient hit back through Laurent Abergel before a brace from Sambou Soumano secured the hosts all three points.
The defeat continued a worrying slide for Nice, who have also fallen to Freiburg and FC Porto in the Europa League.
Their poor domestic run, including losses to Paris Saint-Germain, Metz and Olympique Marseille, has left supporters increasingly enraged with performances and the club’s direction.
Up to 400 Fans Gather at Training GroundAccording to reports from The Athletic and Footmercato, around 400 ultras gathered at Nice's training centre on Sunday night, positioning themselves near the players' cars and waiting for the squad to arrive back from the airport.
Sources said that as the team bus arrived, one supporter boarded the vehicle and demanded the players get off to face the crowd.
The situation quickly turned violent.
Boga and Moffi Targeted in Violent ConfrontationJeremie Boga and Terem Moffi - already unpopular among sections of the fanbase - were reportedly the primary targets.
Both men were allegedly slapped, spat at and kicked, with Moffi suffering punches to the groin and having his hair pulled before goalkeeper Yéhvann Diouf intervened to help him escape.
Sporting director Florian Maurice was also struck and had to be escorted away by security.
Boga, 28, has faced fan anger in recent weeks after he previously invited Marseille supporters into the Allianz Riviera - an act for which he later issued a public apology.
In contrast, coach Franck Haise was applauded by ultras, who told him they still backed his leadership.
Captain Melvin Bard and midfielder Sofiane Diop were also spared abuse, with the latter having confronted fans directly after the Lorient defeat.
Players 'Shocked and Traumatised'Reports claim several squad members were left shaken and "traumatised" by the incident, blaming the club for inadequate security measures.
Many were forced to push through the crowd before finally reaching the safety of the training complex.
Club Condemns 'Unacceptable' ViolenceNice released a statement condemning the scenes:
The club understands the frustration generated by the succession of poor performances and performances far removed from its values.The Ligue 1 side now sit 10th in the table after their alarming slide, whilst also sitting bottom of the Europa League league-stage standings following five straight defeats.
However, the incidents that occurred during this gathering are unacceptable. Several club members were targeted.
OGC Nice offers them its full support and condemns these acts in the strongest possible terms.
With tensions between players and supporters at breaking point, the pressure is mounting on the club's hierarchy to restore order, and to protect their own squad.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Ajax vs Groningen abandoned after huge firework display forces players off pitch
- Luis Rubiales egged by own uncle during chaotic Madrid book launch
- Schalke condemn fans after photographer attacked in Dublin
- San Diego FC ban 33 fans after post-match violence vs LA Galaxy
- Aberdeen player left bloodied by SEAT thrown by own fan
Post a Comment