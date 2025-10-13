Schalke condemn fans after photographer attacked in Dublin

Today in Dublin, I went to photograph what I thought was a parade. They grabbed my camera & pushed Steve over. They then kicked him in the head, unable to get up they continued to kick him. They were Schalke football hooligans. I'm so appalled & disgusted!! #schalkehooligans pic.twitter.com/48qNrff2vP — Carly Clarke (@ClarkeCarly) October 11, 2025

Schalke: "We Utterly Condemn These Incidents"

FC Schalke 04 expects everyone who supports and follows the club to behave in a manner that is respectful and responsible. This type of incident cast the club and our community in a light that is not fair to S04, nor to the thousands of peaceful Schalke fans.



The perception that this creates is damaging to the culture at the club and the identity of FC Schalke 04. We utterly condemn these incidents and, as announced, will rigorously investigate the events and take appropriate action.



FC Schalke 04 wants to express its sympathy for those affected by the incident and wish them a full recovery.

A 'Friendly' Trip Turned Sour

Schalke 04 have issued a strong statement condemning the behaviour of a group of their supporters after a photographer and an elderly man were assaulted in Dublin ahead of the club's friendly against Bohemians FC.The Bundesliga 2 side were in the Irish capital on Saturday for the pre-season fixture, which Schalke lost 3-2, but events off the pitch have overshadowed the match.Footage shared widely on social media shows a group of Schalke fans marching and chanting on Abbey Street Lower before the game.Among them was award-winning photographer Carly Clarke, who was filming the scene when one supporter appeared to push her camera away.Another man, identified as Clarke's 70-year-old friend Steve, was then shoved to the ground and kicked in the head as he tried to get up.The German club moved quickly to distance themselves from the violent behaviour, releasing an official statement on Sunday.Around 2,000 Schalke fans are believed to have travelled to Dublin for the friendly.The match itself, held at Dalymount Park, ended in a narrow defeat for the visitors, but the off-field violence has drawn sharp criticism from both German and Irish fans.Irish police have not yet confirmed whether any arrests have been made but said inquiries are ongoing.