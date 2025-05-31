San Diego FC ban 33 fans after post-match violence vs LA Galaxy
Table of Contents
The MLS expansion side took decisive action after video footage surfaced online showing multiple fights involving supporters, some of which spilled into the Snapdragon Stadium car park after the final whistle.
HORRIFIC sights here at Snapdragon Stadium as LA Galaxy fans and San Diego FC fans are in a brawl.@EVT_News pic.twitter.com/bca8W1XGaN— Francisco Velasco (@FranciscoEfV) May 24, 2025
In a strongly worded statement released on Friday, San Diego said the behaviour of those involved was "entirely unacceptable", adding that they remain committed to ensuring the safety and inclusivity of matchdays.
We seek to create matchdays that are safe, welcoming, and respectful environments for all fans.
Snapdragon Stadium officials have assured us that they will enhance security protocols to ensure safety at stadium events.
Collaborative Response
The investigation and enforcement are being carried out in coordination with Snapdragon Stadium officials, MLS, the LA Galaxy, and local law enforcement.
The club confirmed that security protocols will be enhanced moving forward, with immediate effect.
This is not the first time San Diego's home fixtures have drawn controversy.
Since their MLS debut, the club has already had to address homophobic chants from fans and another altercation during their 29 March clash with LAFC.
We want an atmosphere that is passionate, inclusive, and secure - where everyone in San Diego feels proud to come together as one community to celebrate the game we love.
There is no place for violence in our sport.
Fixture Fallout
Neither LA Galaxy nor LAFC are set to return to San Diego this regular season.
The San Jose Earthquakes are scheduled to visit Snapdragon Stadium on 27 September, but tensions could remain high among travelling California fans.
Despite off-pitch issues, San Diego have enjoyed a strong start to life on the field, currently sitting third in the MLS Western Conference with 27 points.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Nicolò Zaniolo under investigation after allegedly assaulting two Roma youth players
- Aberdeen player left bloodied by SEAT thrown by own fan
- Hamburg fans storm pitch after Bundesliga promotion, 25 hospitalised in wild celebrations
- Memphis Depay sparks all-out brawl after last-minute showboating
- Mexico coach left bloodied after being hit with beer can by Honduran fans
Post a Comment