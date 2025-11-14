img
Home news off field protest spain video violent

Luis Rubiales egged by own uncle during chaotic Madrid book launch

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Luis Rubiales egged by own uncle during chaotic Madrid book launch
Former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales was shockingly pelted with eggs during the launch of his new book in Madrid, and the assailant turned out to be his own uncle.

Rubiales, 48, was presenting Matar a Rubiales ("Killing Rubiales") at the Espacio Eventize media centre when the event descended into chaos.

The book details his version of events surrounding the non-consensual kiss he gave Spain forward Jenni Hermoso after the 2023 Women's World Cup final, an incident that led to global outrage, his resignation, and ultimately a conviction for sexual assault earlier this year.

Eggs Thrown as Rubiales Tried to Defend Himself

During the presentation, cameras captured the moment three eggs were hurled towards Rubiales.

He managed to dodge one but was struck by two.

The 46-year-old immediately jumped up and attempted to move towards the attacker before security intervened.

Footage quickly spread online, sparking fresh debate about Rubiales, his behaviour since the World Cup incident, and the public backlash surrounding his book.

The Attacker Was His Own Uncle

In a remarkable twist, it later emerged that the person who threw the eggs was Rubiales' own uncle, Luis Rubiales López, an actor.

According to reports in Spain, López blames his nephew for "breaking the family apart," shouting "disgrace" as he launched the eggs towards the stage.

This is now the second family member to turn publicly against the ex-RFEF chief.

In 2022, another uncle, Juan Rubiales, accused him of corruption and misuse of Federation funds, including funding alleged illicit parties.

Rubiales Claims He Thought the Attacker Was Armed

After the event, Rubiales told El Confidencial he initially feared the situation could have been far more dangerous.
I didn't know if he had a weapon. I saw a pregnant woman with two small children nearby and thought about their safety.

If I had reached him, we might be talking about a very different ending.
A Controversial Return to the Public Eye

Thursday's incident was one of Rubiales' first major public appearances since he was convicted of sexual assault earlier this year.

His legal team have filed multiple appeals, whilst prosecutors are pushing for a custodial sentence instead of the fine he received.

His new book, which focuses heavily on what he describes as a coordinated campaign to "cancel" him, has already drawn widespread criticism, and the dramatic scenes at the launch are likely to intensify scrutiny over his attempt to return to public life.

More reaction from Spanish football circles is expected in the coming days, with questions now also turning to whether Rubiales López will face any charges over the incident.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment