Luis Rubiales egged by own uncle during chaotic Madrid book launch
Rubiales, 48, was presenting Matar a Rubiales ("Killing Rubiales") at the Espacio Eventize media centre when the event descended into chaos.
The book details his version of events surrounding the non-consensual kiss he gave Spain forward Jenni Hermoso after the 2023 Women's World Cup final, an incident that led to global outrage, his resignation, and ultimately a conviction for sexual assault earlier this year.
Eggs Thrown as Rubiales Tried to Defend Himself
During the presentation, cameras captured the moment three eggs were hurled towards Rubiales.
He managed to dodge one but was struck by two.
The 46-year-old immediately jumped up and attempted to move towards the attacker before security intervened.
Footage quickly spread online, sparking fresh debate about Rubiales, his behaviour since the World Cup incident, and the public backlash surrounding his book.
The Attacker Was His Own Uncle
Le acaban de tirar tres huevos a Luis Rubiales en la presentación de su libro al grito de "sinvergüenza".— Albert Ortega (@AlbertOrtegaES1) November 13, 2025
Le han tenido que parar para que Rubiales no le pegase. pic.twitter.com/zwHbu38DLL
In a remarkable twist, it later emerged that the person who threw the eggs was Rubiales' own uncle, Luis Rubiales López, an actor.
According to reports in Spain, López blames his nephew for "breaking the family apart," shouting "disgrace" as he launched the eggs towards the stage.
This is now the second family member to turn publicly against the ex-RFEF chief.
In 2022, another uncle, Juan Rubiales, accused him of corruption and misuse of Federation funds, including funding alleged illicit parties.
Rubiales Claims He Thought the Attacker Was Armed
After the event, Rubiales told El Confidencial he initially feared the situation could have been far more dangerous.
I didn't know if he had a weapon. I saw a pregnant woman with two small children nearby and thought about their safety.A Controversial Return to the Public Eye
If I had reached him, we might be talking about a very different ending.
Thursday's incident was one of Rubiales' first major public appearances since he was convicted of sexual assault earlier this year.
His legal team have filed multiple appeals, whilst prosecutors are pushing for a custodial sentence instead of the fine he received.
His new book, which focuses heavily on what he describes as a coordinated campaign to "cancel" him, has already drawn widespread criticism, and the dramatic scenes at the launch are likely to intensify scrutiny over his attempt to return to public life.
More reaction from Spanish football circles is expected in the coming days, with questions now also turning to whether Rubiales López will face any charges over the incident.
