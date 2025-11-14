Luis Rubiales egged by own uncle during chaotic Madrid book launch

Eggs Thrown as Rubiales Tried to Defend Himself

Le acaban de tirar tres huevos a Luis Rubiales en la presentación de su libro al grito de "sinvergüenza".



Le han tenido que parar para que Rubiales no le pegase. pic.twitter.com/zwHbu38DLL — Albert Ortega (@AlbertOrtegaES1) November 13, 2025

The Attacker Was His Own Uncle

Rubiales Claims He Thought the Attacker Was Armed

I didn't know if he had a weapon. I saw a pregnant woman with two small children nearby and thought about their safety.



If I had reached him, we might be talking about a very different ending.

A Controversial Return to the Public Eye

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here