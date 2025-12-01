Ajax vs Groningen abandoned after huge firework display forces players off pitch

Ajax put on a pyro show during their home match against FC Groningen tonight, honoring hooligan Tum, who sadly passed away earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/IBRy8fgW4B — 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@thecasualultra) November 30, 2025

Ajax Amsterdam's Eredivisie clash with Groningen was abandoned after just six minutes on Sunday night when a massive firework display was set off inside the Johan Cruyff Arena, forcing players to flee the pitch for their safety.The match had barely begun when, in the fifth minute, fireworks erupted above the stand behind the Ajax goal.Groningen were in possession when the explosions began, prompting both sets of players to immediately stop and retreat from the unfolding spectacle.The display, understood to have been organised in honour of an Ajax ultra named Paddy - who passed away last month - continued for well over a minute even after players had been escorted down the tunnel.Broadcast cameras captured the blazing pyrotechnics and scanned the stands, even showing one supporter comically plugging his ears to soften the deafening noise.After initially suspending the game, the referee confirmed it could not continue as he was unable to guarantee the safety of players and staff.Ajax shortly after released a brief message announcing the full abandonment, before issuing a longer and strongly worded statement condemning the actions of those responsible.In a furious statement on their website and social media channels, Ajax labelled the incident "scandalous" and apologised to all affected.The club detailed the extensive preventative measures already in place, including searches, sniffer dogs, and other checks, and confirmed they would be reviewing CCTV to identify those involved.They pledged to take "appropriate action" against any perpetrators.Ajax later confirmed the fixture will resume on Tuesday at 2.30pm, played behind closed doors with no supporters in attendance.The score was 0-0 when the game was halted.The disruption comes during a turbulent period for the club.Ajax sit sixth in the Eredivisie table, level on 20 points with eighth-placed Groningen after 13 matches.They remain without a permanent coach following the sacking of John Heitinga earlier this month, with assistant Fred Grim currently acting as interim head coach.Their Champions League campaign has been even more troubling.Ajax have lost all five of their opening league-stage matches, scoring just once and sitting bottom of the standings after their latest defeat to Benfica.