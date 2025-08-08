Bolivian soccer player suffers testicular injury after being hit by firework in stadium chaos

#Deportes | Durante el partido entre The Strongest y Blooming en el estadio Hernando Siles (fecha 16 del torneo boliviano), la barra local Ultra Sur protagonizó un acto sorprendente y peligroso.#Bolivia #Fútbol #Hinchas #Pirotecnia #Jugador #Viral pic.twitter.com/NhJ8mWijBD — ¡PUM! Pereira Último Minuto (@MINUTOPEREIRA) August 6, 2025

Godoy Diagnosed With Testicular Trauma

Ultras Apologise - But Blame Sparks Outrage

We would like to express our sincere apologies for the events that occurred.



It was never our intention to cause harm to any player or member of the coaching staff.

Call for Tighter Stadium Security

A Bolivian Primera División match between The Strongest and Blooming ended in chaos after a firework launched from the stands struck striker Juan Godoy in the groin, leaving him injured and in visible pain.The Strongest secured a dramatic 3-2 home victory at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz on Sunday, with Godoy scoring the winning goal.But post-match celebrations took a terrifying turn when fans let offrockets - a type of firework known for erratic mid-air movement.One of the rockets landed directly on Godoy, knocking him to the ground as he clutched his private area.Players and staff from both sides scrambled for cover as more fireworks rained down from the terraces.Local outletreported that Godoy suffered a grade one thigh burn and a hematoma in the testicular region.Medical staff later confirmed a diagnosis of orchitis - inflammation of the testicle - likely caused by the impact and heat of the pyrotechnic.The striker was helped off the field by medics and is currently recovering, though his return date remains unclear.The incident has been blamed on The Strongest's ultra group, UltraSur, who initially claimed the fireworks were part of a celebration, not a protest.The group has since issued an apology.This disturbing moment has reignited debates about fan conduct and safety in South American football.Whilst passion fuels the atmosphere, reckless behaviour like this could have had fatal consequences.Supporters, players, and officials are now demanding stricter security measures, tighter firework controls, and more accountability for supporter groups.