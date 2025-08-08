Bolivian soccer player suffers testicular injury after being hit by firework in stadium chaos
Table of Contents
|Photo: @Opinion_Bolivia
The Strongest secured a dramatic 3-2 home victory at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz on Sunday, with Godoy scoring the winning goal.
But post-match celebrations took a terrifying turn when fans let off llorona rockets - a type of firework known for erratic mid-air movement.
One of the rockets landed directly on Godoy, knocking him to the ground as he clutched his private area.
Players and staff from both sides scrambled for cover as more fireworks rained down from the terraces.
Godoy Diagnosed With Testicular Trauma
#Deportes | Durante el partido entre The Strongest y Blooming en el estadio Hernando Siles (fecha 16 del torneo boliviano), la barra local Ultra Sur protagonizó un acto sorprendente y peligroso.#Bolivia #Fútbol #Hinchas #Pirotecnia #Jugador #Viral pic.twitter.com/NhJ8mWijBD— ¡PUM! Pereira Último Minuto (@MINUTOPEREIRA) August 6, 2025
Local outlet El Deber reported that Godoy suffered a grade one thigh burn and a hematoma in the testicular region.
Medical staff later confirmed a diagnosis of orchitis - inflammation of the testicle - likely caused by the impact and heat of the pyrotechnic.
The striker was helped off the field by medics and is currently recovering, though his return date remains unclear.
Ultras Apologise - But Blame Sparks Outrage
The incident has been blamed on The Strongest's ultra group, UltraSur, who initially claimed the fireworks were part of a celebration, not a protest.
The group has since issued an apology.
We would like to express our sincere apologies for the events that occurred.Call for Tighter Stadium Security
It was never our intention to cause harm to any player or member of the coaching staff.
This disturbing moment has reignited debates about fan conduct and safety in South American football.
Whilst passion fuels the atmosphere, reckless behaviour like this could have had fatal consequences.
Supporters, players, and officials are now demanding stricter security measures, tighter firework controls, and more accountability for supporter groups.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
Post a Comment