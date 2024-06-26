Linesman faints during Copa América game amid Kansas City heat
|Photo: @ManuHeredia21
The incident occurred in first-half stoppage time of Canada's 1-0 win over Peru when the Guatemalan assistant referee suddenly fell to the ground in direct sunlight on the field.
Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau was the first to notice the linesman's plight and was straight over to assist the official.
He immediately called over members of the pitchside medical staff and the required attention was soon administered.
Members of the medical staff from both teams attended to the lineman and Panjoj soon regained consciousness, although he appeared very dazed.
Despite the alarming situation, Panjoj was able to stand before being placed on the stretcher, providing some reassurance to the players and fans.
He was eventually carted off the field to a round of applause from the fans in attendance at Children's Mercy Park.
Ecudorian fourth official Augusto Aragon then stepped in to serve as Panjoj's replacement for the second half of the match.
Juez de línea cae desplomado en el partido entre Perú y Canadá en #CopaAmérica2024:— BUXTREP (@buxtrep) June 25, 2024
Cuando el final del primer tiempo se acercaba, uno de los jueces de línea se desplomó en el terreno de juego. Se trata del árbitro Humberto Panjoj, quien no pudo soportar el calor en que se… pic.twitter.com/yot9wSDICT
The match, which began at 5 p.m., was played under sweltering conditions with the thermometer reading 90 degrees fahrenheit / 32 degrees celcius.
Earlier this week, Uruguay defender Ronald Araújo had to leave the field during his team's 3-1 victory over Panama due to similar heat-related issues.
