Brighton owner Tony Bloom accused of leading secret £600m football betting syndicate
|Photo: Getty Images
Bloom, 55, is Brighton's majority shareholder and chairman, as well as a racehorse owner and major investor in Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.
Nicknamed "The Lizard," the billionaire made his fortune as a professional gambler and runs the betting analytics company Starlizard.
Both Bloom and Brentford owner Matthew Benham were granted special FA exemptions in 2014 allowing them to continue working in the gambling industry under strict conditions.
They are prohibited from betting on their own clubs or on any Premier League fixtures, and their betting activity is audited annually by the FA and an external accountancy firm.
Bloom is not accused of breaching that FA agreement.
Former Employee Claims He Is Owed £17.5mThe allegations come from former Starlizard employee Ryan Dudfield, who is suing Bloom and more than 100 alleged members of what he calls the "Tony Bloom Betting Syndicate."
Dudfield claims he is owed £17.5 million, representing his share of £189 million in profits generated through betting accounts belonging to George Cottrell - an ex-aide to Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage and former deputy treasurer of UKIP and the Brexit Party.
Cottrell, who previously served eight months in a US prison for money laundering offences, is described in the claim as a "whale": a frontman who allowed the syndicate to place large bets via his "secret exotic" offshore accounts.
Dudfield alleges he personally introduced Cottrell to the syndicate in 2022.
Court papers also claim that the syndicate used betting accounts belonging to "well-known footballers, sportsmen and businessmen," though no ex-players are believed to be part of the group.
£600m a Year in Winnings AllegedThe Times reports that Dudfield's claim describes Bloom as the "head of the syndicate" and "sole beneficial owner of the bank accounts into which the syndicate's winnings are paid."
The operation is alleged to generate £600 million a year in winnings.
Dudfield further states that his role at Starlizard was that of a "placer," responsible for deciding when and where bets would be made on behalf of the group.
Bloom Expected to Vigorously Contest AllegationsBloom, whose personal fortune is estimated at £1.3 billion, is expected to reject all claims linking him to betting on Premier League matches or breaching any Football Association exemptions.
A full defence will be submitted next month, according to The Times.
Despite the growing legal dispute, Brighton have declined to comment.
Bloom's Track Record at BrightonSince taking over as chairman in 2009, Bloom has overseen Brighton's rise from League One to the Premier League, including their first-ever European campaign last season, where they reached the Europa League knockout stages.
The High Court accepted Dudfield's claim on 20 November.
The case is expected to continue next year.
