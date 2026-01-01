Home africa fans hardcore off beat video

DR Congo fan goes viral for 115-minute Patrice Lumumba tribute at AFCON

Photo: @TRUSTMagazine1
A Democratic Republic of Congo fan has gone viral after delivering an extraordinary mid-match tribute to the nation's first Prime Minister, Patrice Lumumba, during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Leopards secured their place in the AFCON last 16 on Tuesday night with a convincing 3-0 win over Botswana, finishing second in Group D behind Senegal.

Whilst celebrations erupted both inside the stadium and back home, it was one supporter's powerful gesture that truly captured global attention.

115 Minutes Without Moving

DR Congo super-fan Kuka Mboladinga stunned viewers by standing for the entire 115-minute match on a makeshift podium, frozen in the same iconic pose as the famous statue of Lumumba in Kinshasa.

Lumumba, who became DR Congo's first Prime Minister following independence from Belgium in 1960, was assassinated just a year later in 1961 and remains a towering symbol of Congolese resistance and national pride.

Mboladinga, who bears a striking resemblance to Lumumba, wore a jacket and tie in homage to the late leader and held his right arm aloft for the full duration of the match, never once breaking posture.

Footage of the moment quickly spread across social media, leaving football fans worldwide amazed by the supporter's endurance and the depth of symbolism behind the tribute.

A Repeated Tribute Throughout the Tournament

Remarkably, the Botswana match was not the first time Mboladinga had honoured Lumumba during the tournament.

He previously struck the same pose during:
  • DR Congo's 1-0 opening win over Benin
  • The 1-1 group-stage draw with Senegal
In each game, he mirrored the statue's stance, turning himself into a living monument of Congolese history in the stands.

On the Pitch: Leopards March On

Whilst Mboladinga stole the spotlight off the pitch, DR Congo delivered a dominant performance on it.

Goals from Nathanaël Mbuku and former Chelsea midfielder Gaël Kakuta helped seal the 3-0 victory over Botswana.

The Leopards, managed by Sébastien Desabre, now turn their attention to a last-16 showdown with Algeria next Tuesday, and fans expect Mboladinga to be back in the stands, once again striking his now-famous pose.

A Moment That Transcended Football

In a tournament known for its colour, noise and passion, Mboladinga's tribute stood out as a deeply moving reminder of football's power to reflect history, identity and national pride.

His silent, motionless salute to Patrice Lumumba transformed a routine group-stage match into one of AFCON's most memorable and emotional moments.


