DR Congo fan goes viral for 115-minute Patrice Lumumba tribute at AFCON
Table of Contents
|Photo: @TRUSTMagazine1
The Leopards secured their place in the AFCON last 16 on Tuesday night with a convincing 3-0 win over Botswana, finishing second in Group D behind Senegal.
Whilst celebrations erupted both inside the stadium and back home, it was one supporter's powerful gesture that truly captured global attention.
115 Minutes Without MovingDR Congo super-fan Kuka Mboladinga stunned viewers by standing for the entire 115-minute match on a makeshift podium, frozen in the same iconic pose as the famous statue of Lumumba in Kinshasa.
Lumumba, who became DR Congo's first Prime Minister following independence from Belgium in 1960, was assassinated just a year later in 1961 and remains a towering symbol of Congolese resistance and national pride.
Mboladinga, who bears a striking resemblance to Lumumba, wore a jacket and tie in homage to the late leader and held his right arm aloft for the full duration of the match, never once breaking posture.
Footage of the moment quickly spread across social media, leaving football fans worldwide amazed by the supporter's endurance and the depth of symbolism behind the tribute.
#RDC 🇨🇩 : De son vrai nom Michel Kuka Mboladinga, ce supporter des Léopards s’est illustré pendant la CAN par l’hommage qu’il a rendu à Patrice Emery Lumumba, héros national et tout premier Premier ministre de la République démocratique du Congo#africatoday #rdc #CAN2025 pic.twitter.com/AC1rsTXmZh— Africa Today (@africatoday_off) December 30, 2025
A Repeated Tribute Throughout the TournamentRemarkably, the Botswana match was not the first time Mboladinga had honoured Lumumba during the tournament.
He previously struck the same pose during:
- DR Congo's 1-0 opening win over Benin
- The 1-1 group-stage draw with Senegal
On the Pitch: Leopards March OnWhilst Mboladinga stole the spotlight off the pitch, DR Congo delivered a dominant performance on it.
Goals from Nathanaël Mbuku and former Chelsea midfielder Gaël Kakuta helped seal the 3-0 victory over Botswana.
The Leopards, managed by Sébastien Desabre, now turn their attention to a last-16 showdown with Algeria next Tuesday, and fans expect Mboladinga to be back in the stands, once again striking his now-famous pose.
A Moment That Transcended FootballIn a tournament known for its colour, noise and passion, Mboladinga's tribute stood out as a deeply moving reminder of football's power to reflect history, identity and national pride.
His silent, motionless salute to Patrice Lumumba transformed a routine group-stage match into one of AFCON's most memorable and emotional moments.
Also Read:
- Uganda eliminated from AFCON after using THREE Goalkeepers in Nigeria defeat
- Football match in Tanzania halted after swarm of BEES invades pitch
- Kenya goalkeeper investigated over match-fixing after Cameroon loss
- Chelsea fan caught sniffing shorts given by Enzo Fernández live on TV
- Diehard Man Utd fan cycled for 11 months from Mongolia to watch FA Cup semi-final
Post a Comment