Kenya goalkeeper investigated over match-fixing after Cameroon loss

Kenya goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has become embroiled in a potential match-fixing scandal with authorities now investigating.The 37-year-old is being investigated due to concerns about his performance in Kenya's 4-1 defeat at Cameroon last October.Specifically, certain goals conceded during the match have been scrutinised.Matasi made a big error for Cameroon's second goal as he appeared to move out of the way before palming Martin Hongla's shot into his own net.He was also slow to come out and scoop up the ball for the fourth goal, allowing Christian Bassogog to round him to score.

An investigation into Matasi's role in the game has now started, with the Football Kenya Federation appealing for any information anyone may have.



The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is aware of videos circulating online involving goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, raising concerns about possible match manipulation.



FKF upholds the integrity of football and has launched an official investigation in collaboration with Fifa, CAF, and other relevant authorities.



We reaffirm our zero-tolerance policy on match manipulation and are committed to safeguarding the credibility of our competitions.



This investigation will adhere to FKF's Anti-Match Manipulation Regulations and FIFA guidelines, ensuring a fair, transparent, and thorough process.



The rights of the player and his club will be respected, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.



We encourage anyone with credible information to assist in this investigation. All reports will be handled with strict confidentiality. Information can be submitted via integrity@footballkenya.org.



FKF will provide further updates as the investigation progresses.

