Uganda eliminated from AFCON after using THREE Goalkeepers in Nigeria defeat

Table of Contents

Nigeria Strike Early Despite Heavy Rotation

Injury Forces First Goalkeeper Change

Red Card Madness Leaves Uganda in Crisis

Onyedika Brace Ends Uganda's Hopes

Late Consolation Not Enough

Nigeria March On

Uganda were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations in extraordinary fashion after a chaotic 3-1 defeat to Nigeria, a match that saw the Cranes forced to use all three of their goalkeepers.Paul Put's side finished bottom of Group C, failing to secure the victory they needed to keep their tournament alive, despite facing a heavily rotated Nigeria team that had already wrapped up top spot.A dramatic red card, an injury to a veteran keeper and a ruthless Nigerian display combined to end Uganda's AFCON campaign in unforgettable - and painful - fashion.Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle made eight changes to the side that beat Tunisia, resting key players such as Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi.However, the Super Eagles showed no drop in quality.They took the lead inside half an hour when Paul Onuachu ended a four-year international goal drought, converting from close range after a square ball from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.The former Southampton striker, now at Trabzonspor, capitalised on growing Ugandan discomfort to put Nigeria ahead.Uganda had sensed trouble even before conceding.Starting goalkeeper Denis Onyango, now 40, twisted his ankle early on whilst attempting to prevent a corner.He bravely played on through the pain and even denied Onuachu with a fine save, but required treatment again before half-time.Onyango was replaced at the break by Salim Jamal Magoola - a change that would soon plunge the match into chaos.Magoola lasted just 11 minutes on the pitch.In a bizarre and widely shared incident, the substitute goalkeeper rushed out of his area and used his hands to stop Victor Osimhen, earning an immediate straight red card.The moment quickly went viral on social media and effectively sealed Uganda's fate.Down to 10 men and now on their third-choice goalkeeper, Uganda turned to Nafian Alionzi but the damage was swift.Just minutes after entering the match, Alionzi was beaten when Raphael Onyedika fired through his legs to double Nigeria's lead.Five minutes later, the Club Brugge midfielder struck again, linking up with Samuel Chukwueze before rifling home from inside the box to make it 3-0 and put the contest beyond doubt.Uganda were handed a brief lifeline in the 76th minute when Rogers Mato finished calmly after being played through by Allen Okello, but it was far too late to spark a comeback.The defeat means Uganda exit the tournament with just one point, extending their winless AFCON run to six matches.Nigeria, meanwhile, advance as Group C winners with a perfect record and will face one of Mozambique, Cameroon or Ivory Coast in the knockout stage.Tunisia and Tanzania also progressed from the group.For Uganda, it was a night that summed up their AFCON campaign - misfortune, mistakes and moments of madness combining to bring an early end to their hopes.