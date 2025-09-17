Serhou Guirassy wears bizarre shirt in Dortmund's Champions League thriller vs Juventus
|Photo: @mata19ss
The 29-year-old Guinea international took to the pitch wearing a shirt without his own name on the back.
Instead, cameras picked up the jersey reading "Dortmund" twice above his No 9, leaving fans scratching their heads.
Shirt Blunder Doesn't Stop Guirassy's Impact
Despite the wardrobe mishap, Guirassy was central to Dortmund's attacking display.
He set up Karim Adeyemi's opener early in the second half before continuing to cause problems for Juventus' back line.
Later, his effort forced a handball from Lloyd Kelly inside the box, winning the penalty that Ramy Bensebaini converted to give the visitors what looked like a decisive lead heading into the closing minutes.
Eight-Goal Thriller Stuns Turin
The drama began after the break, with Adeyemi's goal cancelled out by Kenan Yıldız.
Dortmund twice regained the advantage through Felix Nmecha and Yan Couto, only for Dušan Vlahović to respond quickly for the hosts.
When Bensebaini scored from the spot on 86 minutes, Dortmund seemed certain to secure three points.
But Vlahović struck again in stoppage time before Kelly redeemed himself with a dramatic equaliser, sparking wild celebrations among the Bianconeri faithful.
