Barcelona forced to wear last season's kit again due to La Liga rules
|Photo: @FCBarcelona
For the second weekend running, Hansi Flick's team are expected to take the pitch in last season's lime-green third kit after La Liga's "Kit Selector" process ruled that all three of Barça's new strips clash with Levante's home kit.
The Catalan giants wore the same kit in their opening-day win against Mallorca, with goals from Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal securing three points.
Despite holding painful memories from their Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter Milan, the lime-green strip proved more fortunate in La Liga.
Why Barcelona Can't Wear Their New Kits Yet
La Liga's kit regulations are stricter than many fans realise.
Under the "Kit Selector" process, clubs' colours are reviewed to ensure no chromatic clash for referees, players, or television viewers.
According to Sport, none of Barcelona's three new strips - the traditional home design, the away kit, or the still-unreleased orange third kit - passed the test for fixtures against Mallorca or Levante.
That means Barça will once again be lining up in the 2024/25 lime-green kit when they travel to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Saturday evening.
Hope for Rayo Vallecano Fixture
Barcelona will be hoping the situation eases for matchday three against Rayo Vallecano.
Flick's men wore their home strip at Vallecas last season, suggesting they could finally showcase one of the club's latest designs then.
For now, however, supporters will need to wait before getting a first glimpse of the 2025/26 shirts in action.
