Ed Sheeran responds to criticism over Ipswich shirt number

"It's Really Not That Deep" - Sheeran Fires Back

This genuinely so embarrassing and so tin pot from Ipswich Town right here.



The fact that this person even wants a number is just so entitled, it's unbelievable.



And the fact that Ipswich are giving him a number just shows how much of a small club they are and how tin pot they really are because what are they doing here?

I bet you're fun at parties bruvva. I didn't ask for it btw they offered back in 2021 and it's been this since. The shirts sells a fair bit so brings in profit to the club. It's really not that deep.

Premier League Rule Blocked It Last Season

Squad numbers may only be allocated to registered members of the first-team squad.

Not Just a Number

