Ed Sheeran responds to criticism over Ipswich shirt number
|Photo: @ipswichtown
The global music icon and lifelong Ipswich fan has held the symbolic squad number since the 2021/22 season - a gesture by the club to acknowledge his deep connection and longstanding support.
Sheeran also owns a 1.4 percent stake in the club and was its main shirt sponsor for three seasons.
"It's Really Not That Deep" - Sheeran Fires Back
In the video, DavoFootyy said:
This genuinely so embarrassing and so tin pot from Ipswich Town right here.Sheeran responded directly on TikTok, saying:
The fact that this person even wants a number is just so entitled, it's unbelievable.
And the fact that Ipswich are giving him a number just shows how much of a small club they are and how tin pot they really are because what are they doing here?
I bet you're fun at parties bruvva. I didn't ask for it btw they offered back in 2021 and it's been this since. The shirts sells a fair bit so brings in profit to the club. It's really not that deep.
The comment has since gone viral, with many fans defending the singer's contribution to the club, both financially and culturally.
Ipswich have reported that "Sheeran 17" shirts are consistently among their best sellers, with the latest version already generating strong sales since the Championship squad list was revealed.
|Photo: @ipswichtown
Whilst Sheeran has been listed as No 17 in every season since 2021 - bar one - as Premier League rules prevented the club from officially assigning the number to a non-player during their 2024/25 campaign.
According to Rule M.1. in the Premier League Handbook:
Squad numbers may only be allocated to registered members of the first-team squad.Now back in the Championship, Ipswich have reinstated Sheeran's shirt number without issue.
Not Just a Number
The 34-year-old has been a regular at Portman Road, performed concerts at the stadium, and even celebrated promotions with the squad.
Whilst he doesn't hold a voting role or board position at the club, his symbolic shirt number reflects both his investment and cultural presence.
As for the number 17, it's not just random as it represents Sheeran's birthday: 17 February.
Far from "tinpot," the club sees it as a mark of unity with their most high-profile fan.
