Akhmat Grozny's Nader Ghandri begs fan for shirt back after VAR reverses red card

Akhmat Grozny defender Nader Ghandri endured a surreal moment in his side's 2-1 defeat to Zenit St Petersburg, after throwing his shirt into the crowd - only to need it back moments later.The Tunisian international thought his night was over when he was sent off late on at the Gazprom Arena.In frustration, the 30-year-old ripped off his shirt and tossed it into the away section, gifting it to a grateful Grozny supporter.But in a twist straight out of a comedy sketch, VAR intervened.The referee was called to the monitor and, after review, overturned the red card, allowing Ghandri to return to the pitch.There was just one problem - he no longer had a shirt.Awkwardly, the centre-back had to plead with the fan to hand it back.Thankfully, the supporter obliged, and Ghandri was able to rejoin the action, albeit slightly red-faced.Despite scoring earlier in the match, Ghandri's night ended in disappointment as Zenit ran out 2-1 winners in front of their home crowd.