Akhmat Grozny's Nader Ghandri begs fan for shirt back after VAR reverses red card
The Tunisian international thought his night was over when he was sent off late on at the Gazprom Arena.
In frustration, the 30-year-old ripped off his shirt and tossed it into the away section, gifting it to a grateful Grozny supporter.
But in a twist straight out of a comedy sketch, VAR intervened.
The referee was called to the monitor and, after review, overturned the red card, allowing Ghandri to return to the pitch.
There was just one problem - he no longer had a shirt.
Awkwardly, the centre-back had to plead with the fan to hand it back.
Thankfully, the supporter obliged, and Ghandri was able to rejoin the action, albeit slightly red-faced.
Despite scoring earlier in the match, Ghandri's night ended in disappointment as Zenit ran out 2-1 winners in front of their home crowd.
👕🔄😂 https://t.co/HE4BtQqwiy pic.twitter.com/jsnVsurdRj— FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) September 18, 2025
