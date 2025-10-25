Marcos Rojo breaks team-mate's jaw and scores own goal in Copa Libertadores nightmare
The 35-year-old centre-back, who joined Racing from Boca Juniors in August, had been hoping to make a strong impression in continental competition.
Instead, the match at the Maracanã Stadium turned into a personal disaster.
Own Goal and Horror Collision
Brazilian side Flamengo claimed a narrow 1-0 victory on Wednesday night, courtesy of a late strike from Jorge Carrascal that deflected into the net off Rojo.
But moments later, the Argentine defender was at the centre of an even more worrying incident.
Whilst competing for an aerial ball in the dying minutes, Rojo accidentally elbowed team-mate Santiago Sosa in the face, leaving the midfielder crumpled on the turf in visible agony.
Sosa, 26, was seen bleeding heavily from the mouth and was immediately taken to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro.
Medical Update: Fractured Jaw
A statement from Racing Club confirmed the severity of the injury.
Santiago Sosa was transferred last night to a medical centre where he underwent tests.The injury means Sosa will miss next week's second leg against Flamengo and could be sidelined until December, depending on his recovery timeline.
The player remained under observation, was discharged this morning, and presents a fracture of the right upper maxillary sinus.
He will be evaluated in Buenos Aires by a maxillofacial surgeon to determine the therapeutic approach.
Rojo's Unlucky Return
Whilst there was no malice in the challenge, the incident serves as an unfortunate reminder of Rojo's reputation for all-action defending.
The ex-Argentina international spent seven years at Old Trafford, making 122 appearances and winning the FA Cup, Europa League, and League Cup with United.
Racing will now need to overturn the first-leg deficit at home in Avellaneda without Sosa's presence in midfield.
