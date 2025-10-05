Storm Amy causes bizarre wind-assisted own goal in Cymru Premier match

Storm Amy 1-0 Y Bala 🌪️



Storm Amy helps @CardiffMetFC find the net against @BalaTownFC 🥴 pic.twitter.com/l237KMS1yY — Sgorio (@sgorio) October 4, 2025

'They Managed the Conditions Better'

It was a big factor. But I just think they managed the conditions better than we did on the day. It proved to be the decisive element that won them the game.

Storm Amy's powerful gusts wreaked havoc across the UK on Saturday, and even the football pitch wasn't spared.The JD Cymru Premier League fixture between Cardiff Met and Bala Town at Cyncoed Campus turned into a battle against the elements, with 50-60mph winds making it almost impossible to keep the ball under control.The wild conditions led to one of the most bizarre moments of the season.Just after the 20-minute mark, Bala goalkeeper Joel Torrance attempted a routine clearance upfield, only for Storm Amy to intervene.The ball stalled mid-air before being blown back towards his own goal.In the chaos, defender Lassana Mendes tried to nod the ball safely back to his keeper, but instead watched in horror as it spiralled over Torrance and into the net.Whilst the own goal won't officially go down as an assist for Storm Amy, the weather was undoubtedly the biggest influence on the game as Cardiff Met ran out 2-0 winners.A frustrated Bala manager Steve Fisher admitted post-match that the storm had swung the game in Cardiff Met's favour.With the result, Cardiff Met strengthened their push in the league, whilst Bala were left to reflect on a difficult afternoon dominated by the weather.