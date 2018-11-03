3 Premier League bets to put in your acca this weekend

The Premier League returns after the international break with money to be made from accumulators this weekend.
Here are three Premier League bets we have faith in this weekend:
Here are three Premier League bets we have faith in this weekend:
Manchester City to win at 1.27
You want a dead cert to kick us off? Manchester City are the Premier League leaders and averaging three goals per game. And whilst former City manager Manuel Pellegrini has improved the West Ham defence but they are still averaging 1.5 goals against through a dozen games this season.
City travel to the London Stadium on Saturday and this has an away win written all over it. I struggle to see how the West Ham defence will cope with the current Premier League top goalscorer, Sergio Agüero, alongside the likes of Raheem Sterling, David Silva and Riyad Mahrez.
Pellegrini's side are averaging just one goal a game themselves whilst Ederson has only conceded five times in 12 games so far for the defending champions this season. You'll struggle to find shorter odds on an away win in the Premier League this season.
Everton to win at 1.43
Everton have started to find their feet under Marco Silva with three successive home wins and a respectable 0- 0 draw at unbeaten Chelsea prior to the international break. The Portuguese manager has moved Richarlison into the striker's role and the Brazilian should profit in that role this weekend against one the league's poorest defences.
Cardiff City are odds on favourites to be relegated and currently sit in the relegation zone. Don't expect that position to improve after their visit to Goodison Park on Saturday. The Toffees are improving in defence, whilst Gylfi Sigurdsson has been one of the top playmakers in the Premier League so far this season.
Manchester United to win at 1.42
Manchester United had hit form prior to heading into the Manchester derby directly before the international break. José Mourinho's side had picked up 10 points from their previous four games, which included a draw at Chelsea. Fixtures won't get much tougher than their trip to the Etihad. This weekend it should get a lot easier.
Anthony Martial has scored in five successive games whilst Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba are fit again to face Crystal Palace this weekend. Roy Hodgson's side are narrowly above the relegation zone and without a win in their last seven, losing five times.
At Old Trafford on Saturday this should be a straight forward victory for Manchester United who are in need of the three points to keep within touching distance of the top four.
