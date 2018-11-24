Best players for Premier League fantasy football gameweek 13

The Premier League returns from the international break this week with clashes at both ends of the table.
José Mourinho should be confident of his Manchester United side picking up three points when they host Crystal Palace. This means the Red Devils would gain points on at least one of Spurs or Chelsea in their battle to finish in the Champions League places.
Should Spurs drop points against their rivals at Wembley Stadium then Arsenal will have the opportunity to move into the top four on Sunday when they travel to high-flying Bournemouth.
Down at the bottom of the table there are big clashes between Fulham and Southampton at Craven Cottage, whilst Burnley host Newcastle United on Monday night football. The Cottagers will be under the management of Claudio Ranieri for the first time and looking to get off the foot of the table with a win that would put them on level points with Southampton.
Goalkeepers
Rui Patrício (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Wolves picked up a good point at the Emirates before the international break to end their three-game losing streak. Prior to that Nuno's side were looking very good for a top half finish this season. We think the international break will have given the Portuguese coach long enough to fix things. Wolves have a favourable game at home to Huddersfield Town on Sunday and a clean sheet should be on the cards for Rui Patrício.
Jordan Pickford (Everton)
The England number one is starting to look excellent for both club and country. Although the defence in front of him hasn't been so watertight it has meant that Jordan Pickford is making a number of saves per game. Marco Silva's side are at home to Cardiff City on Saturday – if there's ever a time to keep a clean sheet this has to be it.
Defenders
Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Cheap options in your defence are the Wolves full-backs. Both Matt Doherty and Jonny are both value for money. We prefer the right-back as he looks more attack-minded when we've seen the West Midlands club live this season. Matt Doherty has already registered two assists and scored the winner at Crystal Palace last month.
Lucas Digne (Everton)
Established as Everton's first-choice left-back now, Lucas Digne is another cheap option in defence. You'll find him cheaper than teammate Michael Keane, who is another option to consider for this weekend's fixtures. The French defender hasn't recorded an assist since his Premier League debut so you're relying on the Toffees keeping a clean sheet versus Cardiff City on Saturday rather than hoping Digne will be involved in the goals.
Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)
Liverpool have conceded just five goals this season so picking up any of their defenders is advised. Virgil van Dijk does only have one goal for the club since joining in January so the better value-for-money player is at left-back. Andrew Robertson delivers several crosses into the box from out wide each game and has three assists to his name already this season. The Reds travel to Watford on Saturday – a good opportunity for the Scotland international to pick up both a clean sheet and be involved in the goals.
DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)
Newcastle United turned their form around prior to the international break by recording their first two wins of the season. Rafa Benítez will be hoping the momentum continues on Monday night football when the Magpies visit Burnley. The Spanish manager has started getting the best out of his defence, whilst Burnley have failed to score in three of their past four fixtures. DeAndre Yedlin seems a good option for your fantasy team this weekend, bombing on from right-back.
Midfielders
Richarlison (Everton)
With Everton hosting Cardiff City on Saturday a number of their players are being looked at for fantasy football. The hottest property has to be Richarlison as the Brazilian is listed as a midfielder but has been playing up front in recent weeks. Though aside from a recent brace against Brighton & Hove Albion he does only have one further goal since the second game of the season. Surely he can demolish the Bluebirds though?
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
If you've got the budget then Mohamed Salah is a great choice most weeks. This weekend Liverpool are visiting a Watford side who have a good defensive record of late but haven't been playing the top teams during this run. The Egyptian has scored in three of Liverpool's past four Premier League fixtures and recorded two assists during that time too.
Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
The French forward is one of the Premier League's in-form players, scoring in each of his last five appearances. Manchester United have a favourable home game against Crystal Palace on Saturday and Anthony Martial did not participate in either of France's games over the international break. Many will fancy the forward to get on the scoresheet again this weekend, up against the inexperienced Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Manchester City go to West Ham United on Saturday where you can expect the league leaders to add to their goal tally. Raheem Sterling isn't a cheap option but you have every reason to believe he'll be involved in the goals this weekend. The England international already has six goals and five assists to his name this season and the Hammers don’t have the best of defensive records.
Strikers
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City)
Manchester City's attacking players are going to be hot property this weekend as they'll be fancied to put a few past West Ham. They are averaging three goals per game this season. It goes without saying that Sergio Agüero will be in most people’s teams as a result. The Argentine is the current Premier League top scorer and should see plenty of opportunities at the London Stadium.
Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
With a favourable fixture at home to struggling Huddersfield Town on Sunday, Wolves are expected to score a couple and get back to winning ways. Raúl Jiménez is the man up top for Nuno's side and sees a lot of chances in most games. Many should fancy the Mexican's chances of scoring this weekend.
