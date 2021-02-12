Premier League 2020/21: Liverpool out of title race after thrashing by Manchester City

After a series of constant twists and turns, Manchester City have finally secured and retain the top position with 50 points, followed by Manchester United in close pursuit with 45 points.
Defenders of the title Liverpool produced many world-class performances in the previous season, and fans were expecting the same drive this season.
Unfortunately, the Reds have produced quite underwhelming performances, and their recent thrashing by the Blues at Anfield unofficially confirms they are out of the title race.
The Blues triumph on the 7th was their first at Anfield since 2003 and came as a sigh of relief after Ilkay Gundogan's first-half penalty miss after Fabinho fouled Raheem Sterling.
Gundogan made up for his miss after he scored early on in the second half - a shot that found the back of the net despite Alisson Becker's efforts.
Although the star goalie is featured in Sportingbet's greatest goalkeeper list for keeping the highest proportion of clean sheets, it seemed he was not his usual, vigilant self after surpassing four goals from the Blues.
The Liverpool keeper was seen in low spirits after Foden's fourth shot whirled past him, summing up Manchester City's victory.
Becker was a crucial part of the Reds success in the previous campaign, as was star defender, Virgil van Dijk. The duo became a game-changer for Liverpool, and their defence was unbreakable - a fundamental part leading them to their first Premier League title in 30 years.
The Dutchman, Virgil van Dijk, is reportedly out for the rest of the season after an unfortunate knee injury at the start of the campaign. With van Dijk out and Becker not in his best form, it seems the Reds will have to suffer future similar defeats.
Liverpool's star striker Mohamed Salah managed to score a 63rd-minute penalty which became an equalizer after Fordon's goal.
However, Becker's fatal errors resulted in two more goals from Gundogan and Sterling in merely four minutes, sealing the fate for the Reds.
Post-match, Liverpool came under fire as Roy Keane, former professional footballer, commented on their underwhelming performance claiming:
We spoke before the game - they are making a lot of excuses. For me, they are bad champions. You could say that this is a one-off, it's a freak season, it's Corona. Just get on with it. You're the champions, you're Liverpool Football Club. Keep performing like that, and it will be another 30 years before you win the title.
The player who caused Liverpool the most damage, Phil Foden, also became Man of the Match as the young midfielder impressed the masses with his superb performance.
Despite the harsh criticism, pundits and commentators such as Gary Neville believe this is merely a bad phase for the Reds. Neville claims Liverpool have been "amazing for three years - Champions League final, Champions League win, and then winning the Premier League".
It is natural for them to face such a dip and for them to be a bit drained. We can only hope this distressed spell passes the Reds quickly and restore them to the world-class team we all know best.