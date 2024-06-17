Harry Redknapp laments England snub in 2012

Photo: Getty Images

I suppose when I was at Tottenham when Capello left, I think I was at that time.



I was 1/10 favourite to get the job, but Roy got the job.



That would have been the ideal time. That was a fantastic group of players.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp reckons he was nailed on for England job ahead of Euro 2012.It was widely expected that Redknapp would be the successor to Fabio Capello ahead of the European Championships in 2012.Redknapp, who was in the midst of an impressive tenure as Tottenham boss, was the overwhelming favourite to assume the mantle from the Italian.Having demonstrated his prowess by guiding Tottenham to the Champions League and being named Premier League Manager of the Year in 2010, Redknapp was the name on everyone's lips to replace Capello.However, The FA instead opted for Roy Hodgson, then in charge of mid-table West Bromwich Albion, in a shock twist before the tournament.More than a decade on from the controversial call, Redknapp believes that is when it would've made most sense for him to make the switch to international management.Speaking to, the former West Ham United, Southampton and Portsmouth boss recalled:Although Hodgson led England for three major tournaments, his time in charge of the Three Lions went down as an abject failure and has sadly blemished his superb coaching CV.Meanwhile, Redknapp stayed at Spurs and guided them to their second fourth-placed finish in only three years, unfortunately missing out on Champions League qualification due to Chelsea winning the competition.He was then sacked less than a month after the season had ended, having reportedly failed to agree terms over a new contract.