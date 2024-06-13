Gareth Southgate speaks about possible England exit

If we don't win, I probably won't be here anymore. Then it might be the last chance.



If we want to be a big team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments.



I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament - that's the nature of international football.



I've been here for almost eight years now and we've come close. So I know that you can't keep standing in front of the public and saying, "Please do a little more," because at some point people will lose faith in your message.

England manager Gareth Southgate believes Euro 2024 will be his last chance to win a major tournament trophy with the Three Lions.Southgate's men go into the European Championship in Germany as one of the favourites, as they look to go one better than their runners-up position at Euro 2020.Since Southgate took over in 2016, he has taken England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.The 53-year-old is out of contract in December and is yet to make a decision on his future.Boasting a plethora of some of the world's finest players at his disposal, many feel as though this is the last chance for Southgate to deliver a major trophy for England.Speaking to German newspaper, the former Middlesbrough boss admitted that any decision could be taken out of his hands if England do not have a successful Euro 2024.England start their Euro campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, 16 June before games against Denmark and Slovenia.