Gareth Southgate speaks about possible England exit
|Photo: @England
Southgate's men go into the European Championship in Germany as one of the favourites, as they look to go one better than their runners-up position at Euro 2020.
Since Southgate took over in 2016, he has taken England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.
The 53-year-old is out of contract in December and is yet to make a decision on his future.
Boasting a plethora of some of the world's finest players at his disposal, many feel as though this is the last chance for Southgate to deliver a major trophy for England.
Speaking to German newspaper Bild, the former Middlesbrough boss admitted that any decision could be taken out of his hands if England do not have a successful Euro 2024.
If we don't win, I probably won't be here anymore. Then it might be the last chance.
If we want to be a big team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments.
I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament - that's the nature of international football.
I've been here for almost eight years now and we've come close. So I know that you can't keep standing in front of the public and saying, "Please do a little more," because at some point people will lose faith in your message.
England start their Euro campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, 16 June before games against Denmark and Slovenia.
