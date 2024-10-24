Edgar Davids heaps praise on Spurs legend Ledley King
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
Known for his elegance and composure, King was widely regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation.
His ability to read the game, intercept passes, and distribute the ball accurately made him a vital asset to Tottenham.
However, King's relentless struggles with injury meant that he often missed training sessions to save his body for competitive matches.
His knee would swell significantly after each match, forcing him to spend the week in the gym and swimming pool just to reduce the inflammation enough to regain some mobility.
READ MORE: 'Robbie Keane once knocked Edgar Davids down with single punch'
Appearing on The Line-Up on talkSPORT, Davids, who played for Tottenham between 2005 and 2007, said:
Listen, I played with a lot of big players and this is the thing, because of his knees he couldn't have had longevity.
He didn't train a lot, but this man could play, there was a different level. It was levels, levels.
But also, he didn't need to tackle, he was there, and he was quick and [had good] positioning. And he could move, you know?
King spent his entire professional career at Tottenham, making over 300 appearances and captaining the club until his untimely retirement in 2012 at the age of 31.
Also Read:
- How Tottenham almost missed out on Dele Alli signing in 2015
- Ex-Spurs director lifts lid on Sol Campbell's Arsenal move
- Dimitar Berbatov swore at agent when Man City tried signing him in 2008
- Ex-Newcastle co-owner could strike deal with Tottenham
- Edgar Davids orders Barnet's team bus to pick up stranded fans
Post a Comment