Edgar Davids heaps praise on Spurs legend Ledley King

Listen, I played with a lot of big players and this is the thing, because of his knees he couldn't have had longevity.



He didn't train a lot, but this man could play, there was a different level. It was levels, levels.



But also, he didn't need to tackle, he was there, and he was quick and [had good] positioning. And he could move, you know?

Former Netherlands international Edgar Davids has revealed he was particularly impressed by Ledley King during his two years in North London.Known for his elegance and composure, King was widely regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation.His ability to read the game, intercept passes, and distribute the ball accurately made him a vital asset to Tottenham.However, King's relentless struggles with injury meant that he often missed training sessions to save his body for competitive matches.His knee would swell significantly after each match, forcing him to spend the week in the gym and swimming pool just to reduce the inflammation enough to regain some mobility.Appearing onon, Davids, who played for Tottenham between 2005 and 2007, said:King spent his entire professional career at Tottenham, making over 300 appearances and captaining the club until his untimely retirement in 2012 at the age of 31.