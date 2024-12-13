Gennaro Gattuso shaves beard for first time in 22 years for charity

AC Milan legend Gennaro Gattuso has taken on a different look and gone beardless for the first time in 22 years to help raise €10,000 for charity.Famously nicknamed the Pitbull for his tenacious displays from defensive midfield, the former Italy international has undergone a shock transformation.Currently coaching Croatian club Hajduk Split, Gattuso shaved his beard as part of thecharity campaign, which promotes men's health.Rather incredibly, the 46-year-old revealed it's the first time he's been beardless in 22 years, back to the start of his playing days.Hajduk players, staff and fans joined in, with a total fee of €150,000 raised for 250 beards and moustaches to be trimmed away.

Theis a humanitarian campaign in Croatia, where men grow out their beards and mustaches during November and then auction them off in December.The proceeds from the auction are donated to the anti-cancer leagues in Split, Vinkovci, and Pula.As a player, Gattuso won the World Cup in 2006 with Italy and picked up two Champions League trophies with Milan, plus two further