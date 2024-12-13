Gennaro Gattuso shaves beard for first time in 22 years for charity
|Photo: Instagram/hnkhajduk
Famously nicknamed the Pitbull for his tenacious displays from defensive midfield, the former Italy international has undergone a shock transformation.
Currently coaching Croatian club Hajduk Split, Gattuso shaved his beard as part of the Bradata Aukcija charity campaign, which promotes men's health.
Rather incredibly, the 46-year-old revealed it's the first time he's been beardless in 22 years, back to the start of his playing days.
Hajduk players, staff and fans joined in, with a total fee of €150,000 raised for 250 beards and moustaches to be trimmed away.
The Bradata Aukcija is a humanitarian campaign in Croatia, where men grow out their beards and mustaches during November and then auction them off in December.
The proceeds from the auction are donated to the anti-cancer leagues in Split, Vinkovci, and Pula.
As a player, Gattuso won the World Cup in 2006 with Italy and picked up two Champions League trophies with Milan, plus two further Scudetti.
