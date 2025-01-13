Harry Kane praises José Mourinho for developing lethal partnership with Son Heung-min
Table of Contents
|Photo: Reuters
Kane and Son played together for eight years and formed one of Premier League's greatest two-man partnerships in history.
During that period, the duo had cumulatively combined for a total of 47 goals where one has assisted the other.
This is a mark that is still an impressive 11 goals higher than that of Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba from the time when they were both at Chelsea.
In an interview with France Football, England captain Kane heaped praise on Mourinho for developing his "telepathic" partnership with Son.
I got on incredibly well with Heung-min Son. I also think he's one of the most underrated players in the top leagues. We've always had a very good technical relationship.
But it took on another dimension when José Mourinho came to Spurs.
Before the roles were more established, I was No. 9, and Sonny was on the left.
We already understood each other very well in the game, but under José, we formed more of an attacking duo and there we created an almost telepathic connection with much more changing roles, one time I was upfront, another time I was dropping back to set him up.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- José Mourinho snubbed chance to sign Ollie Watkins for Tottenham
- How young Harry Kane came close to being released by Tottenham
- Rodrigo Bentancur in hot water over racist joke against Son Heung-min
- Why Harry Kane statue hidden in storage for years
- Man United fan trolls José Mourinho with full-page ad in Tottenham's local newspaper
Post a Comment