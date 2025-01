Harry Kane praises José Mourinho for developing lethal partnership with Son Heung-min

Photo: Reuters

I got on incredibly well with Heung-min Son. I also think he's one of the most underrated players in the top leagues. We've always had a very good technical relationship.



But it took on another dimension when José Mourinho came to Spurs.



Before the roles were more established, I was No. 9, and Sonny was on the left.



We already understood each other very well in the game, but under José, we formed more of an attacking duo and there we created an almost telepathic connection with much more changing roles, one time I was upfront, another time I was dropping back to set him up.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has pointed to José Mourinho's tactics for his lethal attacking partnership with Son Heung-min at Tottenham Hotspur.Kane and Son played together for eight years and formed one of Premier League's greatest two-man partnerships in history.During that period, the duo had cumulatively combined for a total of 47 goals where one has assisted the other.This is a mark that is still an impressive 11 goals higher than that of Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba from the time when they were both at Chelsea In an interview with, England captain Kane heaped praise on Mourinho for developing his "telepathic" partnership with Son.